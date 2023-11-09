Dominica all set to host Viva La Carnival

Viva La Carnival is all ready to make the citizens rock on February 10, 2024 (Saturday) in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Viva La Carnival is all ready to make the citizens rock on February 10, 2024 (Saturday) in Dominica.

The hard to miss event will offer all the pleasure and fun providing activities including the top DJs, joyful carnival and Big Music Truck.

The tickets of the first three batches sold in just two hours which super evidently reveals that how interesting and exciting this event is going to be.

Super Early Birds, Early Birds and Batch 1 tickets have already been sold. The tickets for Batch 2 are only available, and are on sale.

Moreover, the carnival will include the electrifying senses of Soca Music, Caribbean cuisine, and high leveled energy.

The carnival even promises the fun to people at the times they are mentally scrambling and grumbling.

This carnival of the year 2024 will spread all the happy and vibrant vibes in the country.

Interestingly, Dominica hosts a number of events throughout the year which makes the country special from other ones.

The country has a rich heritage which allures the people around the globe to explore the culture with full enthusiasm.

And, the festivals and carnivals hosted by the country are like an opportunity for the people around to explore.

Recently, in the month of October, the country hosted World Creole Music Festival is order to mark the independence celebrations,

The celebrations were enjoyed throughout the month by the local population with all the sensual food, fashion, music culture.

This year, Creole festival set the highest level as even the Prime Minister of the country, Roosevelt Skerrit gave his super rocking music performance.

Such celebrations and festivities even reveal how the populace feels, and considers the events of the country.

Also, the country hosts the Mas Dominic festival which is celebrated every year. The event is considered much awaited by the individuals of the country.

There are much more events which are followed by one another throughout the year.

