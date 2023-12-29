Dominica all set for White Potato Season 2023-24

For the upcoming white potato planting season, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy of Dominica have completed the testing of seeds.

Roseau, Dominica: For the upcoming white potato planting season, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy of Dominica have completed the testing of seeds.

The farmers and farming groups will have enough buffer to make all the necessary arrangements for the sale, distribution and collection of both varieties i.e Spunta and Desiree.

It is estimated that seeds will be sold at highly subsidised prices. However, the farmers will receive Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) as per the required ration free of charge.

AID Bank has established a specific credit line for white potatoes, also ministry will provide guidance to farmers to commercially strengthen themselves by borrowing funds from AID Bank.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy of Dominica is focused on providing assistance with scheduled tilling services and guidance for crop establishment.

The government has provided information on the extension officer’s contact number I.e 266-3809,3807; the concerned can call and take further guidance and clear the queries.

Such steps have been taken by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy under the guidance of Minister Hon. Roland Royer. He along with his team is striving to make Dominica, a sustainable marine, land and renewable resources sector.

Earlier, Ruth Augustine Huye, President of the white potato Cooperative, shared an appeal to the farmers and parties involved to prepare well before time to avoid delays.

A delay in sowing seeds leads to many setbacks. Also, Harsh weather in February-March and lack of machinery can be challenging.

In recent years, the cultivation of white potatoes has been great in Dominica, the government is in full support to increase its production to boost food security and be part of the resilience strategy of the country.

The Government has released a white potato technical guide and cropping calendar which was developed by CARDI Dominica, WUSC Caribbean (Dominica) and the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Dominica.

The general guidelines issued by the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Dominica for white potato season states:

Irrigation Requirements

Requirement of at least 20-40 inches of rainfall over the growing period

Choice of cultivator

The seeds chosen should be of elite or super-elite quality.

It should be based on market demand and environmental requirements.

Soil type

It can be cultivated in various soil types, sandy-loam is considered best.

Soil with a PH of 5-7, rich in organic matter, well-drained with great moisture retention is recommended.

Site selection

Land should be free from obstacles and shadows but should be flat and slightly sloped.

Areas prone to floods should be avoided.

Planting schedule

From October – February

South Region: December -January

North-east Region: October -December

Fertilizer and other inputs

Fertilizers should be used as per the results of soil test which should be conducted at least four weeks before planting. The same results can be taken into consideration for two years.

Rotation

3-5 year rotation is recommended to reduce build-up