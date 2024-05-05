DOMFESTA 2024 set to return to Dominica, feature exciting events

DOMFESTA 2024 is all set to return to Dominica in the month of May with a variety of exciting activities and cultural celebrations.

Roseau, Dominica: DOMFESTA 2024 is all set to return to Dominica in the month of May with a variety of exciting activities and cultural celebrations. The Ministry of Culture, Youth Sports, and Community Development has officially launched the festival and announced the resilient activities.

The activities of DOMFESTA will feature Local Government Month which highlights the people’s long-standing history of good governance within the community in creating strong and resilient communities across the island.

The second activity will be Dominica’s Jazz’n Creole a celebration of the Creole culture which is intertwined with the sound of Jazz music which is being held on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Further, the Mayday hike of segment 13 of the Waitukubuli Trail organized by the tourism ministry also forms part of the calendar of events for DOMFESTA 2024.

The Ministry of Culture also acknowledged that celebrations like DOMFESTA would not be possible without the contribution of local artists and artisans. Over the years, many individuals have given their time to promoting and developing culture and the arts in Dominica.

In recognizing the contribution of some of these individuals, the cultural division will host a community visit on May 9 and will present some tokens of appreciation to a few of the cultural icons who have given years of service in their various cultural disciplines.

DOMESTCA celebrates the fusion of the performing and visual arts of the culture. In line with this, the cultural division will coordinate the signature event. The event will also showcase contemporary cultural performances and the event called C’s Vibrant Nightlife and live art painting and it is expected that on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 6 pm.

The Roseau will become centre stage for contemporary culture with performances from local dancers’ singers and still pan music. Further, Harmony Still Pan Orchestra will be held at the Fort Young Hotel on the night of May 18, 2024 to celebrate San music which has captivated and entertained many for the past 10 years.

The Division of Culture will host the DOMFESTA art exhibition on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the old Male Cultural Centre, starting at 6: 00 pm. On the other hand, the African Day celebrations which focus on connection to the African ancestors will be held from May 23 to 25, 2024.

The event will also feature a lecture exhibition on African Dress Day and the Ministry of Tourism encouraged the participation and support of all as the DOMFESTA celebration offers activities for everyone regardless of their age.