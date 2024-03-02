Doctor with his son becomes victims of robbery in Cunupia

47-year-old doctor became victim of robbery with his son in their house at Point Pleasant Park in Cunupia on 27 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old man, who is a doctor, became the victim of a robbery with his 13-year-old son in their house at Point Pleasant Park in Cunupia, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Tuesday, 27 February, around 1:30 am.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery with the victim in Cunupia took place on the day at nearly 1:30 am while the victim man and his son was sleeping at their home in Point Pleasant Park. While they were sleeping, their sleep got interrupted by some strange sounds inside the house.

It is mentioned that the victims woke up and started looking for the reason for the noise. Shortly, they were confronted by the three unknown suspects who were already inside their house without any permission.

One among the three suspects was armed with a firearm, who aggressively approached the victims, and announced the robbery while asking for all the valuables. The suspects threatened the victims and took the cash and valuables from them which they were carrying at the time. The suspect with cash took their phones and immediately fled from the place of crime after the robbery.

The incident of the Cunupia robbery in the house of the victims was instantly reported to the police department. In response to the report of the robbery, the police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the place of the crime.

After visiting the place of the incident, the police officer recorded the victims’ statements and confirmed the report of the robbery. The police officers took the area under control and started the early investigation.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the clues against the suspects. The police department is also searching for the culprits under the guidance of PC Parks.

The people of the nation and the local citizens of the communities around Cunupia are sharing their views on the case after learning about the incident of robbery in the house of a doctor. People are also worried about the safety and security measures taken by the authorities around the nation.

The people are saying, “On more time. Nothing special but again, till when? No one is safe in the society. What do people need to do after so much crime on the island? Stop working and earning? These creatures are good for nothing they just want others hard earned money. The government need to take action against them in one go. There is no other option.”