DJ Taffy Maffei and Trinidadian artist Naliah Blackman collaborates with Companies and Intellectual property office

Roseau, Dominica: Companies and Intellectual Property Office introduced its collaboration with Tafari “DJ Taffy” Maffei and a soca artist Naliah Blackman from Trinidad.

Such a collaboration will not only benefit the artists with regional cultural integration but also will offer them a chance to get the benefits from intellectual property.

The benefits include the copyright which gives advantage to the artist regarding the prevention of unauthorized utilization of artist’s songs and rhythms.

Significantly, this will even provide the artists with the opportunity to earn as the individuals who want to use the songs which have copyrights can buy the songs from their owner .

The criteria to buy the song is as follows:

An individual can apply for a copyright license to get an authorization.

As the person gets the license (licensee), he will be eligible to use the work of the copyright owner.

The exchange of work will be done with a certain amount.

Along with this, there is another option as well for the artists and producers to get the advantages from Collective Management Organizations.

Moreover, the option for the collective management organization is within the copyright system, allowing the right holders to administer their rights and benefit financially.

Further, the Companies and Intellectual Property Office invited thriving and upcoming artists and producers to show their interest for the protection of intellectual property as well.

Also, the organization extended their congratulations towards Tafari “DJ Taffy” Maffei and Naliah Blackman for being the part of such an interesting and advantageous part which can even take their music to another level.

Even the public revealed their great excitement on this collaboration as it provides the worth to the talent of the work of an artist which is much required.

All in all, this collaboration would enourage other up coming artists as well to be the part of such benefits.nc

