Diwali Motorcade celebrated in Guyana

The country celebrated the annual Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Diwali Motorcade on Friday. The motorcade was held by the community of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

To witness the pleasure and joy of Hindu Dharmic Sabha Diwali Motorcade, people gathered at the Ocean View Mandir at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Interestingly, the event even had some culture related performances.

People enjoyed the motorcade a lot and gave Diwali wishes to each other. The joy of the people was evident by their reactions.

President of the country, Irfaan Ali showed his presence at the Motorcade which complemented the event.

The country will see final celebrations on the day of Diwali on Sunday (November 12, 2023). Guyana celebrates the lights festival with full enthusiasm and people worship Goddess Laxmi on the auspicious day.

The celebrations are done in a similar way as are done in India. The festival holds the celebrations from Dhanteras to Diwali.

The festivities hold a significant place in the lives of citizens, they buy new things on the day of Dhanteras and enjoy the blessings of Goddess Laxmi.

The positivity is all spread around through the greetings of people to each other as people give best wishes seeking the good for oneself and others from God.

Moreover, people clean their houses, decorate them and celebrate the auspicious day with full enthusiasm and energy.

Taking the activities to be done on the special day into consideration, the day starts with worshiping Goddess Laxmi.

Followed by, distributing and having sweets with the greetings to one another which even reflects the unity and togetherness of people to each other.

People also wear new clothes in order to show their excitement towards the festival. People light up the Diyas which event symbolizes the spread of positive energies around.

This also serves as the sign of enlightenment in the lives surrounded by all the darkness as it provides new shape and hope to the people with all the positivity around.

