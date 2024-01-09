Divonie Joseph to participate in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa

Grenadian Cricketer Divonie Joseph is all set to participate in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Grenada: Grenadian Cricketer Divonie Joseph is all set to participate in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. He left Grenada on Monday to meet his other teammates on the Windward Islands U19 team and other U19 Cricketers in the West Indies.

Joseph is one of three players from the Windward Islands to be selected for the 15th edition of the tournament, which will be held from January 19 to February 11 2024.

The young wicket Keeper/Batsman recently participated in a tri-series tournament in Sri Lanka with the Windward Islands U19 Team to play against Sri Lanka. They have progressed through various developmental stages, including notable performances and participation in the Windward Islands senior tournament last year.

On a visit to the Ministry of Sports on Thursday, Joseph was congratulated on his accomplishments.

In an interview at the Government Information Service Joseph shared his excitement in being selected for the tournament. He said over the last three years he has been working to reach where he is today, being able to participate in such a prestigious tournament.

Divonie hails from La Poterie, St. Andrew and is a past student of Mac Donald College. He is considered to have a rich cricket background with a family lineage of cricket lovers. He said he started showing great love for the game as a toddler. He is also the nephew of former West Indies Open Batsman Devon Smith. “Cricket runs through my veins”, he said.

He said for the past months, he has been working on his game and ensuring he is prepared for the conditions that may be ahead in South Africa with the help of his coaches.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes Joseph success in his performance at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Tournament. The matches of the tournament started in January 2024 between the teams of different countries.