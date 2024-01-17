District II Fun Walk turns out success in Saint Lucia

The 14th annual District II Fun Walk, which was held under the theme- “Education for Empowerment: Healthy Bodies for Energetic Minds", turned out to be a success.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The 14th annual District II Fun Walk, which was held under the theme- “Education for Empowerment: Healthy Bodies for Energetic Minds”, turned out to be a success.

The event featured the participation of 2,000 students from 11 infant, primary and secondary schools.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia organised the fun walk and expressed pleasure in witnessing huge success. The organisers added,” The 14th annual District II Fun Walk, which had the theme “Education for Empowerment: Healthy Bodies for Energetic Minds”, was a resounding success.

The participants enjoyed their favourite songs played by four Mobile Disco units, dancing and chipping along the designated route. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) provided outriders to supervise the route, which began at the Camille Henry Memorial School Grounds and then passed through WASCO and the District II Education Office.

The participants turned right onto Carnation Drive, heading towards Carmen Rene Memorial School, and then turned left by Serenity Park. They continued up to the Labour Department, near the Cultural Centre, down Barnard Hill, Darling Road, right turn onto Jn Baptiste Street, the Waterfront, and finally ended at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

In other news, the Camille Hemry Memorial Primary School announced that the 2024 District II Inter House sports meet will begin at Mindoo Phillip Park on Wednesday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. The annual fun walk was initiated by the sports ministry on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The aim of these walks is to enhance awareness about good health among the citizens and students of Saint Lucia. Besides this, the walk also worked to tackle childhood obesity and other health concerns. The walk is also hosted for the children for children aged between 5 to 10 years in the country.

The walk started at the Camille Henry Memorial School Grounds and ended at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

The walk is part of the initiatives of the government of Saint Lucia for the well-being of the citizens.