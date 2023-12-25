Disruption occurs at funeral service for Marabella victims

A conflict happened at the funeral of Marabella victims, a Hollice Thomas, 40, and her eight-year-old son Noel in San Fernando.

Trinidad and Tobago: A conflict happened at the joint funeral of Marabella victims, a 40-year-old woman named Hollice Thomas and her eight-year-old son Noel at Belgroves Funeral Home in San Fernando.

Both son and mother lost their lives in a Marabella apartment earlier this month.

As per the reports, the issue was raised when Sheldon Thomas, husband of Hollice, entered the chapel.

The atmosphere became tense as Sheldon started talking about his deceased wife, whose lifeless body lay in a casket.

Witnesses recounted the rage of Sheldon as he forcefully closed the casket containing his son, warning attendees against reopening it.

The funeral home staff promptly called the police to ensure the safety and tranquillity of the mourning community.

The police arrived at the scene swiftly and assumed a vigilant stance while monitoring Sheldon closely to prevent any further disruptions.

The incident not only disrupted the funeral service but also showed the issues surrounding domestic conflicts, which can extend beyond private spaces.

Sheldon took the opportunity to assign blame on his deceased wife by pointing at her and accusing her of complicity in the tragic events.

His words were full of anger, which created an additional layer of trauma for mourners, who were already sad about the loss of a mother and child. The motives behind the behavior of Sheldon remain unclear.

Police departments have initiated an investigation into the events leading up to the murders of Hollice and Noel Thomas and also understand how this family tragedy escalated into a public disturbance during their funeral service.

The disruption has left the community in shock, prompting conversations about the prevalence of domestic violence and the need for support systems and intervention.

The incident serves as a reminder of the urgent societal imperative to raise awareness and implement measures to prevent such outcomes.

As the investigation is ongoing, the community finds itself in a complex web of emotions, from grief and shock to anger and disbelief.

The disrupted funeral service serves as a poignant reminder that domestic issues have far-reaching consequences, impacting not only the immediate family but also the community.

The incident underscores the importance of awareness and addressing and preventing instances of domestic violence.

It tells all to reflect on collective responsibility to create a society where families are safeguarded and tragedies of this nature are prevented.