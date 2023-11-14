Disney Dream, Explore I grace shores of St Kitts

Disney Dream and Explore I made an inaugural cruise call on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Disney Dream and Explore I made an inaugural cruise call on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. The docking of these cruises on Port Zante signified the county as the premier destination for the cruise industry.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed travellers across the globe through these cruises and made them explore its tourism offerings. It also made a significant contribution to the cruise tourism of the destination.

While kicking off cruise season for November 2023, these two cruises proved to be a great boost to the economy of St Kitts and Nevis. With the progress in the cruise season, St Kitts eagerly embraces the opportunities this partnership brings for the island’s prosperity and continued growth.

Disney Dream

The Disney Dream was built by the renowned Disney Cruise Line. The cruise featured unique amenities and interactive entertainment. It is the perfect blend of leisure and luxury.

While offering a great cruise experience, the Disney Dream is the true magic for guests of all ages. The length of the cruise ship is 1,115 feet, and it contains a capacity of over 4,000 guests. Disney Dream is also known for its state-of-the-art facilities and offers the experience of the first of its kind at sea.

It also offers great relaxation in the bliss of the Senses Spa and Salon. It is the second-largest cruise ship with the specialty of the allure and appeal of the island as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.

Explore I

An expedition cruise ship from the MSC Group, Explore I is a cruise ship famous for its commitment to promoting sustainable eco-tourism. It also presents a phenomenal opportunity to showcase the abundance of natural beauty that the destination has to offer.

With the cruising speed of 14 knots, the ship consisted of 56 well-appointed cabins. The focus of the cruise ship is the eco-tourism and sustainable practices.

It is a comfortable house with 113 guests along with a crew of 70.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com