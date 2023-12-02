Discover Dominica features Mayma’s cookbook  

Roseau, Dominica: Discover Dominica features Dominica Gourmet, a top class cookbook on Dominica’s cuisine by Mayma on December 1, 2023.

Mayma is a chef who on a regular basis highlights the amazing cuisines of the beautiful island, Dominica. She is a native chef brought up with love in the country.

Connectively, she is attached with the food culture of the local food culture which made her come up with the quest of recipes in a cookbook.

Interestingly, the copies of the cookbook are available on amazon and at GBU Enterprises in the country.

Also, the glimpses were shared on the social media of the dishes referring to the cookbook. To which citizens expressed much love.

The glances seemed so tempting that it gave all the mouth watering feelings to the viewers.

Emphasizing on the rich food culture of the region, Dominica’s cuisine is deeply rooted with the culture and heritage which has all the blend of French, British, African and Kalinago influences manipulating the techniques and flavors of the island’s food.

Even, food tourism makes the country stand out of the queue as the unique combinations of the local taste of the region.

The dishes of the country involve the special saute fish, rice, fig pie, salad and some fresh local juices. Such dishes provide a complete offering to get indulged in the flavors of nature island.

Moreover, the cultural food of the region not only is bound to feed the body but feeds the soul as well. Food is also one of the extremely popular ways to experience Dominica.

There are many popular dishes in the country, from which the popular ones are stewed chicken, soups, dumplings, rice and peas.

Further, Callaloo is the traditional dish of the country which they significantly have during the celebrations. This even states the importance of the food to enjoy and celebrate the festivities.

