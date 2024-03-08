Diego Martin: 55-year-old man killed in fatal shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A 55-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by an unknown assailant while he was approaching his vehicle in Diego Martin, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 6 March, around 3:00 pm.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack of Diego Martin is identified with the name of Vince Deckle commonly known as Dublo, who was a foreman with the Unemployment Relief Programme at River Estate in Diego Martin.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim in Diego Martin took place on the day at nearly 3:00 pm when Vince Deckle was going to his motor vehicle. While the man was moving towards his vehicle, the suspect went to the place and approached the victim.

It is mentioned that the suspect was armed with a gun with which he launched the fatal attack in the direction of the victim with the intention of taking his life. The suspect fired multiple shots all over his body and fled from the crime scene straight after the attack.

The fatal attack on the victim was observed firstly by the residents in the neighbourhood, who heard the sounds of multiple explosions in the area, which raised their concern. While searching for the source of the explosions, residents explored the victim of the shooting lying on the ground.

The crime incident of the shooting attack on a man in Diego Martin was instantly informed to the police department by the residents. The local police station took instant charge in response to the report and a team of police officers went to the location of the crime.

After the arrival of the police officers at the crime scene, they confirmed the report of the shooting and took the area under their control for an early investigation. The police officers saw the victim of the attack covered in the blood coming from his wounds of gunshots.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment under medical observation. It was later reported that the victim of the Diego Martin shooting was not able to survive the attack and was declared dead officially.

A team from the Crime Scene Investigator department also went to the crime scene and conducted an investigation into the area. In the investigation, the police officers recovered several shells of spent bullets during the attack which were collected as evidence.

The investigation to trace the culprit involved in this murder case is continued by the officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I. The officers also conducted inquiries to clarify the incident.