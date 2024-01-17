Deyalsingh reveals COVID-19 cases at NCRHA Chaguanas

Terrence Deyalsingh, minister of health revealed five deaths recorded from COVID-19 from 28 December on Monday at NCRHA event in Chaguanas.

Trinidad and Tobago: Terrence Deyalsingh, the minister of health of Trinidad and Tobago, revealed the five deaths recorded from COVID-19 in the nation from 28 December 2023 to now on Monday, 15 January, at the NCRHA event in Chaguanas.

The announcement by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was made during his speech on the North Central Regional Health Authority mass vaccination that happened at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas, a city in the western part of Trinidad.

The North Central Regional Health Authority was formed in 2004 which is also known as NCRHA. The intention to form authority was to provide safe and quality health services to the communities in a cost-effective way. In the speech, Deyalsingh gave an update on the condition of COVID-19 and Influenza in the nation.

As per the statement of Minister Deyalsingh, from the date 28 December to 31 December last year, 2023, two deaths were recorded from COVID-19, and three deaths were recorded in the month of January 2024 till now.

It is noticed that these deaths are recorded in the elderly and aged individuals who were already suffering from comorbidity. Comorbidity is the condition in which any individual suffers from more than one health condition at the same time in the long term.

Deyalsingh also mentioned in his statement given at NCRHA in Chaguanas that the nation has recorded a small rise in the cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of the year 2024. The nine individuals are currently admitted to the hospital suffering from a virus.

The people of Chaguanas and the nation, after hearing the statement of Health Minister Deyalsingh at NCRHA, are worried due to the spread of COVID-19.

People are saying, “We have seen that horrifying moment of 2020 and don’t want to experience that again. What are our authorities doing? Why are they not able to contain the virus even after so much time? Take care of yourself, everyone. Stay safe.”

World Health Organisation and Pan American Health Authority also raised alerts in the regions of the Americas and the Caribbean about the spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming times.

The concern of the international health authorities is coming to reality after the statement of the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

The health sector of the nation is already on high alert and is trying its best to contain the virus. The other nations around are also on high alert due to the spread of the virus.