Development Bank partners with St Peters Football Club, announces PM Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: The Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis has collaborated with the St Peters Football Club to enhance the opportunities for young athletes, announced by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. He expressed pleasure and termed the partnership “significant” for nurturing new talents in sports.

PM Drew also lauded the Development Bank and said that the bank has always remained supportive of the efforts of the government in uplifting different sectors. He said that the bank has contributed significantly to support sporting development and community enhancement.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Prime Minister Dr Drew mentioned that the collaboration will provide vital support and resources to the club for its development. With this collaboration, the Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis will serve as the new title sponsor of the St Peter’s Football Club.

He said that the collaboration would provide essential resources to the club to enable them to nurture talent, provide mentorship, and create opportunities for young athletes. PM Drew said,” I am pleased with the significant partnership between the Development Bank St. Kitts & Nevis and the St. Peters Football Club”.

The partnership was unveiled during a press conference held last Thursday at the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex. The event was attended by management and staff of the Development Bank, management and players of the St Peter’s Football Club, and a representative of the Football Association led by President Atiba Harris and other supporters of the football club.

Reportedly, the bank has also provided an initial investment of $30,000 to the St Peter’s Football Club in order to solidify the partnership.

PM Drew stated that the bank has always supported the sports sector, aiming to foster sporting talent and uplift communities. He said,” Throughout the years, its dedication to fostering sporting talent and uplifting communities has set a standard of excellence that is truly commendable.”

He added that the partnership will also set a new standard of excellence for the sports sector and inspire the athletes to pursue their dreams and aspirations.