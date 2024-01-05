Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis hosts Excellence awards

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted Excellence Awards and recognised individuals for their exceptional dedication and achievements. Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis also congratulated the recipients for their accomplishments.

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted Excellence Awards and recognised individuals for their exceptional dedication and achievements. Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis also congratulated the recipients for their accomplishments.

Rising Star Award

The rising Star Award has been presented to promising young talents within the organization who demonstrated exceptional potential and dedication.

Awardees

Roviane Taylor

Delinquency Officer

Delinquency Unit

Tiffany Saunders

Senior Customer Relations and Operations Officer

Customer Relations and Operations Unit

Bevecia Clarke-Rogers

Verifications Officer

Office of the Deputy General Manager

Keivern Huggins

Administrative Support Officer

Nevis Office

Outstanding Achievement Award

Outstanding Achievement Award was given to individuals who achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions in their field while showing skills and dedication.

Awardees

Natasha Sutton

Assistant Manager

Business Support Unit

Jonisia Browne

Verifications/Senior Account Officer

Nevis Office

Leadership Excellence Award

This award honoured a bank leader who showed exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and the ability to inspire and lead the team effectively.

Kenesha Romney

Customer Relations and Operations Officer

Customer Relations and Operations Unit

Most Improved Award

This award honoured the individual who showed significant progress, growth and development. This awardee overcame challenges and worked hard to improve and enhance their skills and abilities.

Destiny Williams

Credit Risk Officer

Credit Risk Unit

Exemplary Service Award

This award was given for providing outstanding and selfless service to DBSKN who were committed to making a positive impact and helping others.

Awardees

Coralee Benjamin

Support Officer

Human Resources Unit

Sasha Liburd

Senior Loans Officer

Nevis Office

Derecia Walters

Executive Assistant

Office of the General Manager

GENERAL MANAGER AWARD

PRIME DISTINCTION

This accolade is bestowed upon those who have worked beyond expectations and exhibited an extraordinary combination of talent and dedication.

Eldean Huggins

Manager

MIS Unit

STELLAR SERVICE

The Stellar Service Award is a distinguished honour presented to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding and selfless service to DBSKN. It recognized their efforts to make a positive impact and their dedication to helping others.

Awardee

Patrice Ward

Manager

Delinquency Unit

CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

This esteemed award is presented to those who have shown exceptional creativity, originality, and innovation in their work, setting a standard of excellence within their respective fields. These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to elevating their industries through unique and imaginative contributions.

Awardee

Chantelle Rochester