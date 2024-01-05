Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis hosts Excellence awards

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted Excellence Awards and recognised individuals for their exceptional dedication and achievements. Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis also congratulated the recipients for their accomplishments.
Rising Star Award
The rising Star Award has been presented to promising young talents within the organization who demonstrated exceptional potential and dedication.
Awardees
- Roviane Taylor
- Delinquency Officer
- Delinquency Unit
- Tiffany Saunders
- Senior Customer Relations and Operations Officer
- Customer Relations and Operations Unit
- Bevecia Clarke-Rogers
- Verifications Officer
- Office of the Deputy General Manager
- Keivern Huggins
- Administrative Support Officer
- Nevis Office
Outstanding Achievement Award
Outstanding Achievement Award was given to individuals who achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions in their field while showing skills and dedication.
Awardees
- Natasha Sutton
- Assistant Manager
- Business Support Unit
- Jonisia Browne
- Verifications/Senior Account Officer
- Nevis Office
Leadership Excellence Award
This award honoured a bank leader who showed exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and the ability to inspire and lead the team effectively.
- Kenesha Romney
- Customer Relations and Operations Officer
- Customer Relations and Operations Unit
Most Improved Award
This award honoured the individual who showed significant progress, growth and development. This awardee overcame challenges and worked hard to improve and enhance their skills and abilities.
- Destiny Williams
- Credit Risk Officer
- Credit Risk Unit
Exemplary Service Award
This award was given for providing outstanding and selfless service to DBSKN who were committed to making a positive impact and helping others.
Awardees
- Coralee Benjamin
- Support Officer
- Human Resources Unit
- Sasha Liburd
- Senior Loans Officer
- Nevis Office
- Derecia Walters
- Executive Assistant
- Office of the General Manager
- GENERAL MANAGER AWARD
PRIME DISTINCTION
This accolade is bestowed upon those who have worked beyond expectations and exhibited an extraordinary combination of talent and dedication.
- Eldean Huggins
- Manager
- MIS Unit
STELLAR SERVICE
The Stellar Service Award is a distinguished honour presented to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding and selfless service to DBSKN. It recognized their efforts to make a positive impact and their dedication to helping others.
Awardee
- Patrice Ward
- Manager
- Delinquency Unit
CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
This esteemed award is presented to those who have shown exceptional creativity, originality, and innovation in their work, setting a standard of excellence within their respective fields. These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to elevating their industries through unique and imaginative contributions.
Awardee
- Chantelle Rochester
- Manager
- Integrated Marketing and Communications Unit