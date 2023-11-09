Details of Secondary School Football knockout Competition 2024

Semi-final Matches in the Star Malt Power 8 Competition are to be held on Friday,10th November 2023.

The secondary school football power 8 knockout competition inaugurated on 6th November 2023. The competition was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture.

These matches are a new addition to the secondary school’s football tournament that features top four schools from previous year’s tournament.

  • Mac Donald college VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – Fonds Playing Field
  • Grenada Boys Secondary School VS Boca secondary School – Tanteen Playing

The matches started at 3 pm on Monday, 6th November 2023. The schedule for the matches were as follows:

ZONE 1

  1. Mac Donald college VS St Andrew Anglican Secondary School- FOND

The results of tournament were Mac Donald college at the score 5 and St Andrew Anglican Secondary School at the score of 1.

Mac Donald college Goal Scorers were:

  • Jaden Charles-1
  • Javon Olive-1
  • Raheem Raeburn-1
  • Clifon Baptiste-1
  • Rick Cadet-1

 

  1. W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – TANTEEN

The match was declared a tie with score of 1 each.

  • W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – 1 (Goal Scorers: Nickel Bartholomew – 1)
  • Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – 1 (Goal Scorer: Omar Lewis – 1)

Penalty Shootouts were:

  • W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – (5)
  • Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – (6)

ZONE 2

Happy Hill Secondary VS Grenada Boys Secondary School – BEAUSEJOUR

The results of the match were : Happy Hill Secondary at the score of 1 and Grenada Boys Secondary School at the score of 3.

  • Happy Hill Secondary School Goal Scorer: Devonte Baptiste
  • Grenada Boys Secondary School Goal Scorers:

Linton Wenashawn -2 goals

Jaiden Modeste -1 goal

 

The 3 schools that made their way to the semi-final round of the star malt secondary schools power 8 knockout competition were:

  • Mac Donald college (MDC)
  • Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school (GSDACS)
  • Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS)

Another combined match took place between Carriacou and Boca secondary School on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at 1 pm in Tempe.

Boca secondary School won the match between Carriacou Combined in the Quarterfinal of the Star Malt Power 8 Knockout with a score of 12-0

It was the last match to determine which team would make to the semi-finals that will be held on Friday 10th November 2023.

A venue draw was held on Wednesday 8th November 2023 where Mac Donald College and the Grenada Boys Secondary School got ground advantage.

