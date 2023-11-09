Details of Secondary School Football knockout Competition 2024

Semi-final Matches in the Star Malt Power 8 Competition are to be held on Friday,10th November 2023.

The secondary school football power 8 knockout competition inaugurated on 6th November 2023. The competition was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture.

These matches are a new addition to the secondary school’s football tournament that features top four schools from previous year’s tournament.

Semi-final Matches in the Star Malt Power 8 Competition are to be held on Friday,10th November 2023. The fixtures of match are as follows:

Mac Donald college VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – Fonds Playing Field

Grenada Boys Secondary School VS Boca secondary School – Tanteen Playing

The matches started at 3 pm on Monday, 6th November 2023. The schedule for the matches were as follows:

ZONE 1

Mac Donald college VS St Andrew Anglican Secondary School- FOND

The results of tournament were Mac Donald college at the score 5 and St Andrew Anglican Secondary School at the score of 1.

Mac Donald college Goal Scorers were:

Jaden Charles-1

Javon Olive-1

Raheem Raeburn-1

Clifon Baptiste-1

Rick Cadet-1

W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – TANTEEN

The match was declared a tie with score of 1 each.

W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – 1 (Goal Scorers: Nickel Bartholomew – 1)

Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – 1 (Goal Scorer: Omar Lewis – 1)

Penalty Shootouts were:

W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – (5)

Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – (6)

ZONE 2

Happy Hill Secondary VS Grenada Boys Secondary School – BEAUSEJOUR

The results of the match were : Happy Hill Secondary at the score of 1 and Grenada Boys Secondary School at the score of 3.

Happy Hill Secondary School Goal Scorer: Devonte Baptiste

Grenada Boys Secondary School Goal Scorers:

Linton Wenashawn -2 goals

Jaiden Modeste -1 goal

The 3 schools that made their way to the semi-final round of the star malt secondary schools power 8 knockout competition were:

Mac Donald college (MDC)

Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school (GSDACS)

Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS)

Another combined match took place between Carriacou and Boca secondary School on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at 1 pm in Tempe.

Boca secondary School won the match between Carriacou Combined in the Quarterfinal of the Star Malt Power 8 Knockout with a score of 12-0

It was the last match to determine which team would make to the semi-finals that will be held on Friday 10th November 2023.

A venue draw was held on Wednesday 8th November 2023 where Mac Donald College and the Grenada Boys Secondary School got ground advantage.

