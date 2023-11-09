Details of Secondary School Football knockout Competition 2024

The secondary school football power 8 knockout competition inaugurated on 6th November 2023. The competition was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture.
These matches are a new addition to the secondary school’s football tournament that features top four schools from previous year’s tournament.
Semi-final Matches in the Star Malt Power 8 Competition are to be held on Friday,10th November 2023. The fixtures of match are as follows:
- Mac Donald college VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – Fonds Playing Field
- Grenada Boys Secondary School VS Boca secondary School – Tanteen Playing
The matches started at 3 pm on Monday, 6th November 2023. The schedule for the matches were as follows:
ZONE 1
- Mac Donald college VS St Andrew Anglican Secondary School- FOND
The results of tournament were Mac Donald college at the score 5 and St Andrew Anglican Secondary School at the score of 1.
Mac Donald college Goal Scorers were:
- Jaden Charles-1
- Javon Olive-1
- Raheem Raeburn-1
- Clifon Baptiste-1
- Rick Cadet-1
- W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school VS Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – TANTEEN
The match was declared a tie with score of 1 each.
- W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – 1 (Goal Scorers: Nickel Bartholomew – 1)
- Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – 1 (Goal Scorer: Omar Lewis – 1)
Penalty Shootouts were:
- W Fletcher Catholic Secondary school – (5)
- Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school – (6)
ZONE 2
Happy Hill Secondary VS Grenada Boys Secondary School – BEAUSEJOUR
The results of the match were : Happy Hill Secondary at the score of 1 and Grenada Boys Secondary School at the score of 3.
- Happy Hill Secondary School Goal Scorer: Devonte Baptiste
- Grenada Boys Secondary School Goal Scorers:
Linton Wenashawn -2 goals
Jaiden Modeste -1 goal
The 3 schools that made their way to the semi-final round of the star malt secondary schools power 8 knockout competition were:
- Mac Donald college (MDC)
- Grenada Seventh Day Adventist comprehensive school (GSDACS)
- Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS)
Another combined match took place between Carriacou and Boca secondary School on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at 1 pm in Tempe.
Boca secondary School won the match between Carriacou Combined in the Quarterfinal of the Star Malt Power 8 Knockout with a score of 12-0
It was the last match to determine which team would make to the semi-finals that will be held on Friday 10th November 2023.
A venue draw was held on Wednesday 8th November 2023 where Mac Donald College and the Grenada Boys Secondary School got ground advantage.
Semi-final Matches in the Star Malt Power 8 Competition will held on Friday,10th November 2023.