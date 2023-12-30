Desnarine Hanley crowned Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen, wishes extended

Desnarine Hanley was crowned as the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen on Thursday at Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

St Kitts and Nevis: Desnarine Hanley was crowned as the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen on Thursday at Warner Park Cricket Stadium. She secured victory with a score of 916 points and received the prize money of $20,000.

With the victory, Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Hanley became the recipient of a full four-year scholarship from Southern University for up to EC$108,000. She has also secured victory in the Miss St Kitts Music Festival.

Notably, she is the first winner of the pageant who will be having the benefits of the scholarship from Southern University.

Besides this, Desanne Maynard secured the position of first-runner-up in the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen with 859 points. She was also crowned Miss TDC Group of Companies. On the other hand, Azariah Vanterpool became the second runner-up in the pageant with 845 points as she became Miss St Kitts-Nevis-Anguila National Bank Limited.

Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant was held on December 28, 2023, as part of the Sugar Mas- a national carnival of the country. Six candidates, Jeymi Petws, Shavel Watron, Ry’anna Buchunar, Azarish Vantrpool, Desnarine Hanley and Dessane Maynard, have participated in the pageant.

Government officials such as Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanely, Creative Minister- Samal Duggins and Foreign Minister- Denzil Douglas have also attended the event and awarded prizes to the winners.

Prime Minister Dr Drew extended wishes to the winners and participants with a warm message. He also lauded the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee for the successful staging of the pageant. He said that such pageants showcased the culture and heritage of the country and provided a platform for young women to enhance their skills in the art field.

While extending greetings, he said,” I extend my warmest congratulations to all the remarkable contestants who participated in the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant. Your exceptional display of talent and poise was truly awe-inspiring and added immense value to the event.”

He also took the opportunity to recognise and congratulate the winners and said that their dedication and hard work have undoubtedly paid off. He also commended their remarkable achievements.

He said,” To the winners, as you embark on this new journey, I offer my heartfelt best wishes for your future endeavours. May you carry out the tasks of your reign with grace and excellence. Once again, congratulations to each contestant for contributing to the success of the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant.”

Further, Deputy Prime Minister- Geoffrey Hanley expressed pleasure to have witnessed the crowing of the new National Carnival Queen- Desnarine Hanley. He said that the winners and participants had showcased their true skills and spirit of nationhood.

Foreign Minister- Denzil Douglas extended congratulations to Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen and other winners.

Notably, Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen 2022-2023 was secured by Shafeyah Guishard with 893 points on December 30, 2022.