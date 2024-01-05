Department of Environment announces winners of “Let’s Get Ready” Campaign

The Department of Environment announced the winner of the “Let’s Get Ready” Campaign on Thursday, 4th January 2024.

The Department of Environment announced the winner of the “Let’s Get Ready” Campaign on Thursday, 4th January 2024. The Campaign was an innovative initiative that aimed at raising public awareness and reducing carbon emissions across the nation.

The primary objective of this exciting campaign was to engage citizens in Antigua and Barbuda by gathering essential data through various surveys.

The campaign was hosted to encourage participation and support 2030 environmental goals. The 2030 environmental goals are : No Poverty Zero Hunger Good health and well-being quality education Gender Equality Clean Water and Sanitation Affordable and clean energy Decent Work and Economic Growth Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure Reduced Inequalities Sustainable cities and communities Responsible consumption and production Climate action Life below water Life on Land Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions Partnerships for the goals The respondents were given the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win various prizes, including an Electric Vehicle (EV), landscaping equipment, mosquito traps, and more.

The Department Of Environment awarded an Electric Vehicle (EV) as the grand prize to the lucky winner, Crispin Thomas. Moreover, various landscaping tools were presented to other winners:

•⁠ ⁠Anna-Maria won a G.W. Lawnmower valued at $715 •⁠ ⁠Cortez Osbourne won a STIHL Lawnmower valued at $500 •⁠ ⁠Quincey Stone won an EGO Leaf blower valued at $280 •⁠ ⁠Brandon Browne won a STIHL Hedge-trimmer valued at $250

The proceeds from the raffle were allocated to partners actively involved in survey administration:

1.⁠ ⁠Antigua and Barbuda Bus Association 2.⁠ ⁠Antigua Football Association 3.⁠ ⁠Victory Centre 4.⁠ ⁠Rotary Club 5.⁠ ⁠Rotaract Club 6.⁠ ⁠Vipers Cycling Club 7.⁠ ⁠Five Islands Football Team 8.⁠ ⁠JCI Antigua 9.⁠ ⁠11th Hour Daycare 10.⁠ ⁠Macedonia Community Development & Support Services Inc.