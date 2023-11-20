Denzil Douglas extends wishes on International Men’s Day

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas has extended his wishes on International Men’s Day celebrated on 19th November every year

Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas has extended his wishes on International Men’s Day celebrated on 19th November every year.

It is a global awareness day for Men who face issues like parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide and violence.

The theme for 2023 International Men’s Day is “Zero Male Suicide”. The world wide celebration highlights the positive value that men bring to the world, society and for their families.

The objectives of celebrating International Men’s day are set out in ‘All the Six Pillars of International Men’s day’.

Denzil Douglas said that the International Men’s Day was actually conceived by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from the University of the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago in 1999, his father’s birthday, even though calls were made before to celebrate Men’s Day.

“International Men’s Day seeks to bring awareness to some of the social, mental, emotional, psychological, and physical challenges men face around the world. It also serves to highlight and celebrate the many achievements of men in culture, sports, politics, economics, education, technology etc”, says Denzil Douglas.

He has urged and encouraged the men to be strong and to stay focused on positive things, positive energy and positive vibes.

“As Men we must be Strong and courageous, be the Leaders of our communities, families, churches etc, be Models of Good behaviour and discipline, be companions, husbands and fathers. The challenge for some men to be law abiding citizens and role models may be greater than others, but collectively we can work together to advance our desired goals”, says Minister Douglas.

He added by saying that the Government will continue to provide social, financial assistance and education free of cost from primary school to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College for all.

This day encourages the society to be more sensitive towards the physical, emotional and mental well being of men around the world. Funds are raised for the Men’s health on this auspicious day.

International Men’s Day brings awareness indicating the importance of valuing masculine soul in our society and creating a fair, safe society that allows everyone to flourish and prosper.