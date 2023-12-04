Denzil Douglas congratulates winners of Calypso Show 2023

Denzil Douglas congratulated the winners of St. Pauls primary school miss personality & Calypso show 2023. The event was held, on Saturday 2nd December, at the St. Paul’s Primary School.

Denzil Douglas congratulated Kenver Francis – Super Knowledge on his winning the 2023 St. Paul’s Primary School Calypso show with his tune Self Respect, which also won Best Lyrics.

He appreciated Kenver Francis by saying that the lyrics, performance, energy and Calysponian was great.

Denzil Douglas also congratulated the 1st and 2nd runner up of Calypso show along with the other participants.

1st Runner Up – Kayjorn Richards – Kaiso KJ

2nd Runner Up – Lajorne Jules – Mighty Singer

Fellow participants:

Everett Connor -Mighty Star

J’vontae Marsham – Calypso JJ

Denzil Douglas congratulated the winners of The St. Paul’s Primary School, Miss Personality Show.

Calixthe Hodge, Ms Respect was crowned 2023 Miss Personality at the crowning night of the show. She also won Best Talent and Best Speech.

The 1st Runner Up of the event is Ze’Kielda Mason, Ms Compassion. She also won the accolade of Best Ambassadorial Wear.

The 2nd Runner Up of the Miss Personality Show is Kiana Caines, Ms Self-discipline. She also won the title of Best Evening Wear.

Cre-Shella James, Ms Courtesy won the accolade of the Best Interview.

Geniece Douglas, Ms Tact.

Denzil Douglas extended his congratulations to all the beautiful and brave Girls, parents, teachers and all who made the Show a success.

Dr. Joyelle Clarke also congratulated all the winners of St. Pauls primary school miss personality & Calypso show 2023.

Denzil Douglas has congratulated and appreciated Jaidyme Benjam, student of Saddlers Village for becoming the 2023 Valedictorian at the Charles E Mills Secondary School. She is also the Best Performing Student in CSEC for Constituency #6 at the above School, 9 passes with 7 grade ones in addition to 2 passes before.

Denzil Douglas congratulated her Parents, Family and Teachers for their contributions toward her Success and motivated Jaidyme Benjam to keep soaring high and shining bright.