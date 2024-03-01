Denzil Douglas congratulates Samuel Berridge for appointment as HC to Canada

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis extended congratulations to Samuel Berridge for its appointment as the new High Commissioner to Canada on February 23, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis extended congratulations to Samuel Berridge for its appointment as the new High Commissioner to Canada on February 23, 2024.

He said that the appointment would further enhance the traditional relationships between Canada and St Kitts and Nevis. HC Berridge was welcomed at Parliament Hill through the intimate gathering where he expressed gratitude for the warm courtesies.

He applauded the efforts of the team at the Consulate and the High Commission and pledged to work for the betterment of the relations between Canada and St Kitts and Nevis.

New HC also appreciated the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew and Dr Denzil Douglas for their belief and said they are great leaders. He also vowed to work with full dedication, professionalism, diligence, and dignity.

Outlining several pillars of Sustainable Island State, HC Berridge added that St Kitts and Nevis will continue to “punch above its weight” and enhance their work for the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He also put the spotlight on his role and added that being a high commissioner, he will prioritize the strategic dialogues and engagements between the two countries. The focus will also be put on strengthening the bonds of friendship on matters such as bilateral, regional, and multilateral points of view.

The High Commissioner will also work for the mission to multiply the impact of the Federation’s diplomacy in Canada. It will also focus on the strategic partnership between two countries that seek win-win collaboration for a resilient future.

The new High Commissioner, in his second week in Ottawa, has hosted several meetings across the Ottawa diplomatic community. He is also scheduled to undertake strategic engagements across the governmental, industrial, and education sectors.

Dr Denzil Douglas expressed pleasure and said that the new high commissioner will help in empowering relations between two countries.