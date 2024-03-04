Delta Airlines to start daily service to Barbados after seven years in Nov

Delta Airlines is all set to return to Barbados from Atlanta after the absence of seven years with the daily service starting November 23, 2024.

Barbados: Delta Airlines is all set to return to Barbados from Atlanta after seven years of absence, with daily service starting November 23, 2024. On top of that, the airline will also start the service from New York to the island on December 21, 2024, with Saturday flights.

Speaking during the Assembly session, Minister of Tourism Ian Gooding-Edghill made the announcement and presented the tourism performance of Barbados. He outlined that the island nation is all set to welcome additional flights from American Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue, and Air Canada next winter season.

He said that the tourism sector of Barbados is on the right trajectory as it has been securing the additional capacity of the airlift and significant calls of the cruise ships.

Talking about the US market, he highlighted that American Airlines will also be offering non-stop service from New York to Barbados starting November 5, 2024. The service for Saturday will also start on November 9, 2024, which will carry the flight from Philadelphia to the island.

The entire scenario has led to the increase of the seating capacity to 85,000 for Barbados next winter season from the US market.

For the Canadian market, Barbados is all set to welcome the increased service from Air Canada as Montreal experienced a 44% rise in passengers last winter as compared to the previous year.

Barbados recorded the arrival of 243,857 visitors from the United Kingdom in 2023, surpassing the pre-COVID figures by 110%. The tourism minister Edghill added that the service will expand its service to the island until May 2024.

British Airways will continue to operate one of its newest aircraft to Barbados, consisting of the larger business class for the summer. Besides this, Virgin Atlantic Airways will also be offering 25 flights to Barbados per week.

Shedding light on the Caribbean market, the minister mentioned that there is also a significant increase in the visitors from the Caribbean market with 332,358 numbers, representing 60% of the pre-COVID period.

Talking about the cruise season, the minister mentioned that there is a hike in the number of cruise arrivals from last year as the number is 826,337 who will grace the shores of Barbados this year. The country will welcome 338 cruise calls.

Last winter season, the calls wee 373 with passengers 661,635.

Minister Edghill expressed pleasure and said that the tourism sector of Barbados has been attracting the huge number of arrivals with their several strategic efforts.