Delta Airlines to resume seven-day service to Barbados from November

Delta Airlines is all set to resume a seven-day week service from Atlanta to Barbados on November 21, 2024.

Barbados: Delta Airlines is all set to resume a seven-day week service from Atlanta to Barbados on November 21, 2024. The service will also be given from New York every Saturday, which is once a week.

The service on the route from New York to Barbados will commence on December 23, 2024, aiming to improve flying opportunities in the Caribbean region. Both services are expected to operate until April 2025.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism and International Transport- Ian Gooding Edghill on Sunday. He said that the major North American airline, Delta will resume the service to enhance their footprints in the Caribbean destinations.

He said that the resumption of the service has marked Barbados’s position among tourists from across the globe and that visitors love to visit the country for its exceptional offerings and tranquil environment.

The tourism Minister further explained the service and announced that the country would welcome passengers from Delta Airlines for seven days from Georgia and New York. The arrival of non-stop flights will expand the destinations’ tourism sector.

Minister Edghill added that the arrival of the airline is a positive sign for the tourism industry of Barbados and expressed confidence in the future of its service for the country. He said that the service will enhance their ability to leverage their connection with Atlanta, Georgia, as Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States.

The service will also enhance the connection with the South and Midwest States in the United States. He also marked the airline as the success of Barbados’s ongoing program to grow its footprints in the US market.

The strategic expansion of gateways is a critical point that will help build seamless connectivity with Barbados for travellers from the improving US market.

The Delta service will initially be seasonal and is expected to grow into a more year-round service.