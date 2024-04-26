Decomposing dead body of 72-year-old man found in Valsayn.

A dead body of 72-year-old man found in a decomposing state in Valsayn from his own home on the evening of Tuesday, 23 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of a 72-year-old male senior citizen was found by the police department in a decomposing state after the information of the local people in the locality of Valsayn. The dead body of a pensioner was explored from the home that belonged to the old man on the evening of Tuesday, 23 April.

The reports of the autopsy revealed that the reason behind the death of the senior citizen on the day was a heart attack. The previous assumption as per the conditions was that the dead old man became a victim of a stabbing attack on his body that took his life at his home in Valsayn, a locality of Trinidad in the northwestern part of the island.

The information about the deceased old man was disclosed to the public with his name, which was Vishnu Baldeo as per the documentation. The man was also a pensioner who lived in a neighbourhood along Cooperative Street in Spring Village of Valsayn.

As per the reports, the issue was raised at nearly 7:20 pm on the day when the residents of the locality tried to meet the old man. The local people who were known to the pensioner senior citizen noticed that he was missing and not showing form sometimes.

It is said that the people got concerned for him and went to check on Vishnu Baldeo but did not meet him. Several calls were also made to the old man but he was also not answering them. The constant failure to make contact with the old man made people suspicious after which the information was passed to the law enforcement unit for help.

In response to the call for help, a team of officers from the law enforcement department took charge under the guidance of Sergeant Baird and went to the said locality of Valsayn. After arriving at the site, the police officers collected detailed information and took action to take note of the old man.

Subsequently, the police officers on duty made their way into the house of the old pensioner after which they started searching for the man. The old man was found dead at his home inside the bedroom on the first floor.

The designated medical officer was summoned to the house of the dead old man for examination of the dead body. The designated medical officer took the dead body under his control for proceedings and initiated with check-up. After that, the collected information was shared with the investigating officers.

It was declared that the death took place a time ago as the body started decomposing. The dead body was transferred to the forensic science centre for an autopsy. The inquiries and investigation in the case of the discovery of a dead body in Valsayn were conducted by the police officers under the charge of Cpl Lawrence.