Decomposed body pf missing man found in Caroni river

Trinidad and Tobago: The decomposed body of a man was found in the Caroni River in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, 17 December. The body is believed to be of a 28-year-old man identified as Shiva Lochan, who was reported missing on Thursday, 7 December.

As per the reports, police officers went to the place around 12:50 pm in response to reports of a body floating in the river at Laundry Road in Kelly Village of Caroni.

The body was first noticed by the informant, who went to the river for a casual inspection of a trap placed to capture Capybaras around 2:00 pm on Saturday, where he found something unusual.

Upon looking closely, the informant discovered that it was the lifeless body of a man lying face down. Out of fear, the man ran from the spot immediately.

Later on, he informed the police of the incident and reported that he had found a dead body on Sunday, in response to which law enforcement went to the location and confirmed the report by cordoning off the area and proceeding with an investigation.

For the proper examination of the dead body officers summoned a District Medical Officer (DMO) to the scene of the investigation.

After the primary examination of the body the District Medical Officer shared his observations with the officials and ordered the removal of what remained from the scene before it was taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

The body is under the process of a post-mortem to examine and collect necessary evidence which can give clue regarding the untimely demising of the victim.

When the body was found, it was identified as Shiva Loachan, who was missing for the last ten days, which added an extra layer to the case.

The family and loved ones of Lochan are shocked after hearing this news, especially sine they were already tense about his condition since he went missing.

The investigation is ongoing and the authorities focused on the reasons behind the death of the victim and the motive if it is a killing.

The focus of the police and the DMO in the case hints at the seriousness of the incident and how these kinds of cases are handled.