Davinsia Bartlette honoured with Youth Impact 12 award in entrepreneurship

Department of Youth of Nevis honoured Davinsia Bartlette with the Youth Impact 12 award in the area of YOUTH IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP.

Nevis: The Department of Youth of Nevis honoured Davinsia Bartlette with the Youth Impact 12 award in the area of YOUTH IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP. Determined, ambitious, and industrious are just a few words to describe Davinsia Bartlette, who was born on 15th January 1998.

Her educational journey started at the Charlestown Pre-School and then continued at the Charlestown Primary School, where she achieved the honour roll certificate on several occasions and showed exceptional competency in Mathematics.

Davinsia then moved on to the Charlestown Secondary School, where she focused on Business Studies, eventually graduating with 7 CSEC subjects. She then furthered her studies at the Nevis Sixth Form College, where she graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Studies Accounts, passing all nine (9) CAPE Units.

Upon leaving school, Davinsia’s love for, and mastery of numbers attracted her to her first profession as an Accounting Clerk at Business Enhancement Services. There, she was given the opportunity to learn how to create and manage bookkeeping records in the popular Accounting Software QuickBooks. Although her tenure at Business Enhancement Services lasted 7 months, the skills she learnt and developed proved invaluable to her professional development.

Davinsia’s desire to diversify the scope of her accounting knowledge led her to seek an employment opportunity at the Inland Revenue Department. In June 2018, she was successful and was employed as a Tax Officer in the Audit & Assessment Division. Currently, her primary roles at the Department are to capture data into the tax system and assess businesses’ Financial Statements to ensure the accuracy of taxpayer filings and payments.

From an early age, Davinsia wanted to be her own boss. She has always been independent and showed a distinct preference for giving rather than taking orders. Davinsia stated, “It all started during Covid, when there was nothing left for me to do, and boredom began to strike. Suddenly, I remembered mom had a mini grill in the storeroom she never used. I had a cousin who lived close-by who had coal, so I grilled some fish with provisions for my family and it came out so good, I felt like a real Chef.” She began playing around in the kitchen until cooking became a hobby. Eventually, the idea of cooking professionally came to mind.

Davinsia started her own business on September 25th, 2020, called ‘D’s Tasty Entanglements’ with its catchy slogan ‘The Only Entanglement Your Taste Buds Desire!’ Her first attempt was selling food such as chicken, salmon and lobster lunches and her second attempt was Cook-up with/without pork. After her third attempt, Davinsia decided that she wanted to narrow down her business to a seafood-based, Home-Style Restaurant.

This was done in an effort to differentiate her business in the somewhat oversaturated prepared Food Sector. This strategy proved extremely successful as Davinsia could be found firing up the grill every other Saturday with a variety of seafood such as lobster, shrimp, fish, shellfish and conch, all of which could be served with a side of garlic bread. However, this success did not keep Davinsia stagnant. In order to further diversify and expand the business, she decided to introduce new and unique seafood dishes.

On April 17th, 2021, her ‘Grilled Seafood Combo Box’ was released, consisting of four (4) different types of seafood such as: lobster, salmon, conch and shrimp and served with white cheesy potatoes, sweet potatoes, grilled corn, garlic bread and salad at an affordable cost.

The dish became so popular that she began operating every Saturday in order to meet customers’ demand. On November 13th, 2021, Davinsia received a call from someone who had been admiring her work on her Business Instagram Page ‘tasty.entanglements.’ This individual stated, “I have been admiring your work on social media and it’s looking so yummy and presentable. I saw a Seafood Boil video on TikToK and I would appreciate if you can do it for me on Saturday.”

The Nevis Mango Festival is one of the Federations largest food-focused festivals and has been a staple summer event over the last 10 years. Davinsia was given the opportunity to partake in the Festival as a Sample Chef on its historic 10th Year Anniversary held on July 03rd, 2023.

It was for the event that she created her now popular ‘Mango Infused Sweet Chili Sauce’ which had the audiences’ tastes buds visibly and voluntarily entangled. Davinsia received such high acclaim from this showcase that she was also granted the opportunity to participate in the St Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week where pineapple was the featured food item.

This was the occasion for which she created the ‘Pineapple Chili Sauce Seafood Boil’, not surprisingly, she was again met with resounding excitement and praise for this dish.

Davinsia’s ambition and love for her craft has gained her an organic overseas market and she now exports her scrumptious seafood products to St. Kitts to satisfy her loyal customers. It is her hope to market her products regionally and to eventually gain a foothold in the international seafood market.

Her goal is to pursue a short-term course in Culinary Arts and a Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Management to maintain a balance of both of her interests. Her long-term goal is to share her culinary secrets through the creation and sale of seafood-based recipe books.

Davinsia is not just an entrepreneur. Her philanthropic character often shines through, as she never misses an opportunity to give back to her customers and the community at large. Throughout the years, Davinsia regularly gifted meal vouchers, gas vouchers, top-ups, jewellery, and pastries to name a few.

Furthermore, she usually celebrates each of D’s Tasty Entanglements’ Anniversaries with a sponsorship; 2023 being no different. For Mother’s Day, she donated a $150.00 voucher from Best Buy to the Ministry of Gender Affairs. She also donated funds to the School Lunch Program at her Alma-mater, for a child in need for the month of October.

Davinsia lives by the quote of Frank Ocean “Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise!” She continues to encourage young people to become entrepreneurs and be a role model for women, where she inspires them to take risks and think big.