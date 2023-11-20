David Vincent shines in House of Champions

Davidson who represented his nation in the 100 metre butterfly in Tokyo swims for a university is appropriately nicknamed the Flyers

Caribbean: The second day of the House of Champions Invitational on Friday November 17 saw Lewis University ‘s Haitian Olympian Davidson Vincent setting a new programme record in the 100 yard butterfly.

Davidson who represented his nation in the 100 metre butterfly in Tokyo swims for a university is appropriately nicknamed the Flyers.

In the heats he swam 48.26 to make the Championship final. It was not far off his PB of 48.05 (split 22.32) .The mark was set at the 2022 Florida Gold Coast Senior Champs when he was representing Azura Florida Aquatics.

The school record was 48.01 by Ruben “The Flying Dutchman” van Leeuwen. Ruben came to Lewis after being under the tutelage of Jamaican Olympian Sion Brinn at Indian River State College. He holds the 50 and 200 school marks at 22.18 and 1:47.31 respectively.

Davidson became the first Flyer under the 48 seconds barrier in the afternoon . He led the field at the halfway mark with a split of 22.22. He would hold for the Silver in a time of 47.65.It would mark a new PB, School record and NCAA Division II B time.

There would be another B time in the 200 yard freestyle. In the heats he went under the 1:40 mark for the first time. His old PB also from the FGC 2022 meet was 1:40.50. It now stands at 1:38.27. In the final he swam again under his old PB in 1:40.14 to place fifth. His heats time would have won the race.

There would be Gold however in the 800 yard freestyle relay. Davidson led off the team in 1:41.32 as they won in a total time of 6:41.24.

