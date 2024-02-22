Date of Semi-finals of Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football announced

The semi-finals of the Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football is all set to take on Thursday at the Warner Park Football Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The semi-finals of the Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football is all set to take on Thursday at the Warner Park Football Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis. Two teams will face off against each other to advance to the finals of the tournament as Charles E Mills Secondary School has already reached the finals.

The first match will kick off at 4: 30 pm between Washington Archibald and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. However, the schedule was also prepared to host the second semi-final match of the tournament, but the Saddlers Secondary School has been declined from their participation in several activities.

The removal of the school has further led Charles E Mills Secondary to advance to the finals of the Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football. St Kitts Department of Sports also announced the charges for the entry tickets for the tournament.

The children of the age of 12 and under will not have to pay any fee to get entry into the tournament, while people above 12 will have to pay $5.00. The Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football commenced in St Kitts and Nevis on January 25, 2024, with a thrilling match between Saddlers Secondary School and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant School.

The second match of the day was held between Charles Mills Secondary and Washington Archibald at 5:30 pm at Warner Park Football Stadium. Further, on the second day of the tournament, the first match was held between Saddlers Secondary School and Charles E Mills Secondary School.

It was followed by an intense clash between Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and Basseterre High School at Warner Park Football Stadium at 5: 30 pm. Charles E Mills secured the victory over Saddlers Secondary School with the score of 3-1, while Clarence Fitzroy Bryant turned out to be a winner with an impressive six goals.

These matches have led the teams to pave the path for the semi-final round of the Jones Group Limited U20 Females Football. Four teams secured their path to the semi-finals, however, Charles E Mills didn’t get the chance to compete at its scheduled time due to Saddler’s dispel from the tournament.