DAPD wants more inclusive Dominica for Persons with Disabilities

Dominica: Julie Sango, the President of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), shared her words on the required inclusive society towards disabled people. The statement was given by the president during her appearance at the recently held 40th Annual General Meeting of the association at the Nathalie Murphy Auditorium in Goodwill.

The General Meeting of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities is an event organized every year where a gathering of experts and involved personalities talk about the betterment of the disabled people community. This time it was the 40th occasion when the the event was organised. The theme of the meeting for this year was, ‘Empowering Abilities, Breaking Barriers, 40 Years of Inclusion and Advocacy.’

In her statement, Julie Sango mentioned the remarkable milestones achieved by the association through time and expressed her belief in these works. However, she also highlighted the required work in the field. She mentioned that society must be more accessible and inclusive for persons with disabilities.

Julie Sango expressed that the need is to maintain a structure in the society in Dominica and around the world where Persons with Disabilities can get equal opportunities as others while living with respect and dignity. She said that this is the aim where towards which she is working and the common people should contribute, which is a far goal to achieve.

Julie Sango said, “As we are taking a moment to revisit the past 40 years of progress and advocacy for the cause, let us also look towards the future with hope and optimism.”

She added in her words, “Let us remain committed towards our ultimate mission of empowering abilities while breaking down barriers ensuring that every individual can fully participate in society regardless of ability.”

At the event, Miriam Blanchard, the Representative of Roseau North Constituency in the Parliament, appreciated the works of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities. Miriam Blanchard talked about the forty years of association as marked it a pivotal point of their dedicated works in the sector with its core values and principles that face multiple challenges and opportunities with time.

Miriam Blanchard said, “Policy barriers, these are facts that instituted barriers could adversely affect individuals who are suffering from any disabilities. To take note of this situation, government officials and institutions must formulate laws that they are already doing that are considerate of the needs of the disabled people community. Such policies must support equality, inclusion, and justice. And we have already seen progress in this regard.”