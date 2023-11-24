Daily non-stop flights between Canada and Antigua announced

The daily non-stop flight service of Canada to Antigua and Barbuda has been announced for the winter season 2023/2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: The daily non-stop flight service of Canada to Antigua and Barbuda has been announced for the winter season 2023/2024. The tourism authority has also unveiled the schedule of the departure and arrival of the flights to the country.

Schedule of non-stop flight service to Antigua and Barbuda

Air Canada will provide the service to Antigua and Barbuda from December 4, 2023, to April 1, 2024, at Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ). The service will be operated every Monday.

The second service of Air Canada to Antigua will operate from October 31 to March 9, 2024. The flight will operate from YYZ. It will provide service every Tuesday.

West Jet will also provide service from Canada to Antigua from October 29 to April 27, 2024. The flight will fly from Toronto Pearson Airport every Wednesday.

The fourth service of the flight will fly from Canada to Antigua with Air Canada. Every Thursday, the flight will fly from YYZ airport from October 31 to March 29, 2024.

The service between Canada and Antigua and Barbuda will fly from December 22 to March 29, 2023. The flight of Air Canada will fly from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) every Friday.

The flight of Air Canada will provide service on the route from October 31 to March 9, 2024. It will operate on the route every Saturday from YYZ airport. On the same day, Sunwing will also provide service on the route at YYZ airport. The service is ongoing.

The West Jet will provide the service from Canada to Antigua and Barbuda from October 29 to April 27, 2024. The flight will operate from Toronto Pearson Airport every Sunday.

Antigua and Barbuda received the arrival of several airlines including Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT and Air Canada.

The price of the return flights of the Caribbean Airlines featuring Barbados to Antigua and then return to Barbados is USD 327. Further the cost of the price of the return flight of the airline featuring Trinidad to Antigua and then return to Trinidad is USD 376 in September 2021.

Besides this, the US-based Frontier Airlines also started the flight to Antigua and Barbuda, operating once weekly on Saturday.

