Cyclist died in hit and run case of Dunbeholden

Man lost his life in a fatal hit and run Nissan Sylphy car while riding a bicycle along the main road in Dunbeholden on 2 March.

Jamaica: A man lost his life in a fatal hit and run accident case from a Nissan Sylphy motor car while riding a bicycle along the main road in Dunbeholden, a locality in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on Saturday, 2 March, around 4:00 pm.

The deceased victim of the hit and run case is identified with the name of Darlington Hall. The police officers are currently in search of the suspect of the crime who is currently at large.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal hit and run accident case of the victim, Darlington Hall, who lost his life in Dunbeholden took place on the day while he was travelling along the main road on his bicycle.

At nearly 4:00 pm, when the victim reached the vicinity of the Caribbean Estates locality, a motor vehicle which was a Nissan Sylphy car was moving along the road arrived at the place. Suddenly, the motor car moving at speed hit the victim, Darlington, which eventually took his life.

The accident left the victim with multiple injuries at the location. The car driver after the accident didn’t stop the vehicle and fled from the scene without helping the injured victim. The action made the driver an offender in the hit and run case.

The incident of the fatal hit and run case in which a pedal cyclist became the victim of the accident in Dunbeholden was informed to the police department. In response to the information, the police officers from the Saint Catherine South police department took charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the hit and run case. They took the area of roadway under control for the early investigation to collect the potential clues and evidence against the culprit driver.

The victim, Darlington Hall, was not able to survive the accident and lost his life, which was later confirmed officially. The police department is conducting inquiries and investigations into the case to trace the culprit of the crime.

The local people of Jamaica and the residents around the locality of Dunbeholden are sharing their views on the case after learning about the incident of hit and run case in which one cyclist lost his life.

The people are saying, “Nowadays these drivers I don’t know what they have against people that ride bicycles, maybe they don’t think they have a right to use the roads. May these types of people get arrested and punished. God bless to the family of the victim who is now no more.”