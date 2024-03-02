Cunard Cruises- Luxury British line to increase calls for Barbados with 13 voyages

Luxury British cruise line- Cunard Cruises is all set to increase the number of calls of its iconic Queens flagship to Barbados with thirteen new voyages.

Barbados: Luxury British cruise line- Cunard Cruises is all set to increase the number of calls of its iconic Queens flagship to Barbados with thirteen new voyages. The ships will sail around Bridgetown in October 2025, as part of its 12-night Eastern Caribbean voyage.

The cruise line will visit Barbados for the first time since November 2015, marking the enhancement of the tourism sector of the country. Firstly, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will also visit the shores of the country nine times between 2025 and 2026.

The visit will mark the launch of a new Caribbean programme of sailings from Miami. The flagship of the fleet and the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 will also dock at Barbados six times between November 2024 to December 2026. The cruise call will be part of the Caribbean sailings from Southampton, UK, and New York.

Completing the visits, Queen Victoria will dock at Barbados three times in 2025 and 2026, and the arrival of cruise ships will sail out of Southampton. President of Cunard- Katie Mc Alister asserted that Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations across the globe.

He expressed pleasure with cruise calls and the guests will be able to explore the breathtaking shores of this gorgeous island in the coming years. With more than 300 new voyages, Cunard’s ships will include flagships Queen Mary 2, its newest vessel Queen Anne, as well as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

The cruise ships will call at 184 unique destinations around the globe which will include 70 countries and 108 UNESCO World Heritage sites. The introduction of the new programme in the Caribbean will be part of the Queen Elizabeth which will include the sailing of 33 voyages of nine, 12 and 21-night roundtrips from Miami.

The cruise ship will visit the enchanting island towns of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Roatan, Honduras as well as Tortola, Antigua, Barbados and Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister- Mia Amor Mottley added that the partnership between Cunard and Barbados will showcase the commitment of the country towards enhancing excellence in tourism and hospitality. She said that the cruise ship will make unforgettable holiday memories that will showcase an authentic Caribbean experience.