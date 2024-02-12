Culturama 50: Registration opens for 2024 Junior Cultural Street Parade

Registration for the 2024 Junior Cultural Street Parade has opened in Nevis for the much-anticipated upcoming 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival.

Nevis: Registration for the 2024 Junior Cultural Street Parade has opened in Nevis for the much-anticipated upcoming 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival. The deadline for the submission of the registration is Friday, July 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

The Cultural Street Parade will take place on Thursday, August 1, through the streets of Charlestown. Students and children from different age groups will host the parade and showcase their bands’ performances.

The bands who will perform on the streets of Charlestown and showcase the true culture of Nevis will be judged by the audience. Thousands of patrons will gather in the streets and celebrate the heritage of the country, which has been a part of the people for the last 50 years.

Nevis is all set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Line- Culturama Festival- with a set of activities and events. The celebration will be held under the theme “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its Culturama 50.”

The Culturama 50 will feature the staging of events such as Night of Steel, Fashion Show, Cultural Village, Soca Monarch, and Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up. The award ceremony of the Culturama 50 Golden Jubilee will be held on July 26, 2024. The Culturama 50 will be officially opened on July 25, 2024, under the theme of embracing history.

The Junior Cultural Street Parade will also be held along with the other two events such as Poets in the Square, and Soca Monarch Contest. For the Culturama 50, the youngsters will be reviving the folklore troupes of yesteryear.

The bands that performed at last year’s parade included Pilot De Ribbon, Clows, Fisherman Dance, Johnny Walker, Cowboys N’ Cowgirls, The Lancer Dance, The Red Cross, Cake Walk, Masquerades, and the Japenese Girls.

Culturama Festival is a 12-day focus on all aspects of Nevisian arts and culture that will feature cultural evens such as Ms Culture Swimsuit and Mr Kool Contest, Ms Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, Art, Craft and Cultural Street Fair, Emancipation Day Jump-up and Cultural Street Parade and Last Lap Jump Up.

It is also known as the premier festival of Nevis and the unique celebration of the most significant milestone in history, the emancipation of slaves in the 1830s.