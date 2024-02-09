CSG Patricia Scotland wishes King Charles full and speedy recovery

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, wished King Charles a full and speedy recovery as he is suffering from Cancer.

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, wished King Charles a full and speedy recovery as he is suffering from Cancer. She said that the Commonwealth will pray for his better and safer life.

She added, ”On behalf of myself and the Commonwealth, I want to wish His Majesty The King a full and speedy recovery. His Majesty and The Royal Family remain in all our thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier, the Royal Family issued a statement from Buckingham Palace and announced that the subsequent diagnostic tests had identified a form of cancer for King Charles. According to the statement, the report was confirmed during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

The schedule of the regular treatments of King Charles started on Tuesday. Due to these conditions, he has been advised by doctors to avoid or postpone public-facing duties. During his treatment phase, King Charles will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

According to the statement, King Charles made the news public to mitigate any rumours and speculation among people. He also extended gratitude to his medical team for their swift intervention and said that he will remain positive during this period of them.

He also expressed wishes to return to full public duty as soon as possible and said that he will work for the cure of those people who are affected by cancer.

The world has reacted with the news and wishes for the speedy recovery of King Charles III. People across the globe expressed wishes and said that they will pray for his recovery.

Besides this, leaders from across the globe also wished for his speedy recovery and said,”Get Well Soon King.” They added that their prayers and thoughts are with him and the royal family during this tough time.

The Leaders such as Prime Minister of the UK- Rishi Sunak, and President of the United States- Joe Biden, wished King Charles good health and recovery from the disease.