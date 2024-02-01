CSG Patricia Scotland visits Ghana for APD2024, meets diplomatic leaders  

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, visited Ghana for the second annual Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD2024) on Friday last week.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, visited Ghana for the second annual Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD2024) on Friday last week. She met with political leaders, policymakers and civil society for discussions of the ways of fostering trade in the region.

During her visit, she first paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana- Ayorkor Botchwey. The meeting featured discussion on several matters of concern related to the national development plans and the issues of the small island developing states.

Besides this, CSG Scotland also shed light on the road mapping initiatives of the Commonwealth and extended support to the country for the development in several spheres. She also talked about the use of technology and other means in developmental initiatives.

She said, “We discussed a road-mapping initiative by Commonwealth Sec to match our toolkits to the national development plans of members and better support their SDGs.” Along with that, the empowerment of youth and women also become the topic of the discussion of the meeting.

Further, Patricia Scotland has been selected as the first recipient of the Global Africa Champions Award. She extended her deep appreciation to the Africa Prosperity Network and its Advisory Council and said that it was her pleasure.

She said,” I extend my deep appreciation to the Africa Prosperity Network and its Advisory Council APN Secretariat for selecting me as the first recipient of the Global Africa Champions Award.”

CSG Scotland expressed great honour and showcased humility and heartful gratitude. She said,” It is a great honour, which I accept with humility and heartfelt gratitude.”

Scotland extended gratitude to APN, not only for this award but also for their clear vision & deep impact in promoting Africa beyond aid, reshaping perceptions of this great continent, and supporting leaders as they take bold steps forward in trade, commerce, and culture, bringing prosperity to Africa.