CSG Patricia Scotland urges greater cooperation on security challenges at NAM Uganda

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, urged greater cooperation on overlapping economic, environmental and security challenges during the Non-Aligned Movement Summit. Speaking in Uganda, she addressed the leaders and asked them to take proper measures.

During her address, CSG Scotland added that the summit should be used to enhance the ways of improving several environmental and economic issues. She attended the summit as an official observer.

She added, ”From climate disasters to crippling debts, insufficient action and outdated systems are failing developing countries.”

CSG Patricia Scotland noted that only through international cooperation can we turn things around and build a better future for all.

Besides this, she also outlined her plans for the summit and said that she would engage with numerous leaders on the economic and environmental challenges. She noted that the engagement would feature a discussion on several multilateral systems.

CSG Scotland noted, ”Over the next few days, I’ll engage with leaders on the economic and environmental challenges facing developing countries and how we can work together to build a fairer multilateral system that supports everyone equally.”

Patricia Scotland also planted the Kalabash “Miracle” Tree in Uganda and expressed pleasure in making efforts to conserve the environment. She added, ”Deeply honoured to plant the Kalabash “Miracle” Tree in Uganda.”

She asserted that efforts must be made to ensure the protection of nature and biodiversity. CSG Scotland also asserted that the Commonwealth has been working to tackle the issues of climate change and environmental protection.

She cited,” Across the Commonwealth, we are stewards of nearly a quarter of forest land in the world. We must protect nature and the biodiversity it holds.”

Besides this, she also expressed that she was honoured to meet Kaguta Museveni today to thank him for the warm welcome to his country and commend him on his championship of the summit.

She discussed a range of topics on several areas of mutual interest and challenge together with CHOGM 2024 preparation.

CSG Patricia Scotland briefed the present about the Commonwealth’s work, including innovation, SDGs implementation, CCFAH and Sustainable energy transition, all of which Uganda Vision 2040 towards ensuring a more prosperous future for all Ugandans.