CSG Patricia Scotland receives Heartfulness Changemaker Award in India

Patricia Scotland- Secretary General of the Commonwealth, received the inaugural Heartfulness Changemaker Award on January 14, 2024. The award was presented by Rev Daaji, who is the Guide of Heartfulness, as CSG paid a visit to Hyderabad, India.

CSG Scotland expressed pleasure and said that the award marked the work of the commonwealth in empowering the young people. She lauded the award and said that the Commonwealth is committed to the enhancement of the young people and its member states.

She extended gratitude and said,” Grateful that Heartfulness has joined governments, institutions and citizens in celebrating our Year of Youth. We make change together.”

CSG Scotland visited India and participated in several meetings and events with several diplomatic leaders. During the meetings, she discussed several matters of concern related to diplomatic and cooperation affairs.

She also planted the millionth tree in Kanha, India and outlined the importance of the conservation of the trees and the environment in the scenario of climate change. CSG added that there is a need for the protection of nature and it can be possible with the planting of trees.

She added,” Honoured to plant the millionth tree in Kanha, India. Trees are the world’s natural ventilators, and across the Commonwealth, we have the lungs of the world. We must continue to protect nature and allow it to flourish.”

Notably, the award ceremony was held to celebrate the Youth Unite initiative, which is known as the platform to provide significant mentorship for young individuals. CSG Scotland has extended her full support to the initiative and said that it is important for the overall betterment of young people across the globe.

CSG Scotland also acknowledged the role of youth in the development and growth of society and emphasized creating a compassionate and understanding world.

Besides this, the Heartfulness community is also gearing up for the hosting of global events in 2024, which will mark its 125th birth anniversary.