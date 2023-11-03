CSG Patricia Scotland meets Secretary General of OIF

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, met with Louise Mushikiwabo- Secretary General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF)

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, met with Louise Mushikiwabo- Secretary General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF). She discussed important matters of concern on economic growth and job creation in Africa.

CSG Scotland said that the Commonwealth has extended full support to Africa for economic growth. She said that the discussion provided insightful direction on the business and investors of Africa.

The discussion also focused on the growth of the people and developmental areas. Topics such as business, investors, development finance and academic experts become part of their discussions. It has also shed light on several new ways to enhance the socio-economic development of Africa.

Patricia Scotland said,” Grateful for the important discussions yesterday on supporting economic growth and job creation in Africa with valuable insights and experiences from business, investors, development finance and academic experts.”

She also extended gratitude to the Secretary-General for the productive discussion. She said,” Special thanks to Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and also to Andrew Mitchell MP for hosting.”

In her series of meetings, Patricia Scotland also expressed pleasure to receive the news from her Envoy Justice Msagha of an ‘agreement of national unity’ in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

This mediated agreement demonstrates the commitment of Sierra Leoneans to journey along the path of national cohesion.

She also commended both parties and said that the Commonwealth will alaways support the growth and prosperity of the Sierra Leone. She said,” I would like to commend both parties for putting national interests above any other consideration. The Commonwealth stands solidly with Sierra Leone as it marches forward in growth and prosperity.”

Besides this, Patricia Scotland also met with Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji and dicussed several matters of concern.

She said,”Great to meet with #Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad DPM, who chaired today’s #CFMM. We discussed pressing issues for Commonwealth finance ministers and how the #Commonwealth can together address shared economic challenges.”