CSG Patricia Scotland meets Samoa PM Naomi Mataʻafa, talks about CHOGM preparations

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth met with Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa of Samoa and discussed the preparation for the CHOGM 2024. She also updated the prime minister on the new initiatives of the Commonwealth, including AI, and virtual assets and data.

She expressed pleasure and said that the Commonwealth will support the country in hosting the CHOGM, which takes place in Samoa for the first time. CSG Scotland added that their meeting also featured a discussion on the matters of concerns of the country’s development plans.

She said,” I updated PM on our new initiatives, including AI, virtual assets & data analytics, designed to support Samoa’s development plans.”

CSG Patricia Scotland visited Samoa to see the preparations for CHOGM, which will bring together 56 countries and represent 2.5 billion people. She lauded PM Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and her team for their commitment and dedication to delivering a dynamic CHOGM.

She expressed pleasure in meeting with several government officials and participating in a series of events for the successful hosting of the CHOGM 2024. Scotland also had a productive meeting with the task force of the government of Samoa, which is responsible for the preparations for CHOGM.

She applauded them for working closely with the Commonwealth team and said their creativity, skill, and determination will ensure excellent arrangements for CHOGM.

Besides this, CSG Scotland also plays netball with girls in Apia, Samoa, and expressed pleasure to be back after nearly 40 years. She said,” I’m so energized by their talent, vibrancy, and tenacity. I wish them good luck with their competition next week.”

In addition to that, the Secretary-General also met with uilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi, Samoa’s opposition leader, and held an insightful discussion on a wide range of topics such as CHOGM 2024, Commonwealth Elections, and Pacific solidarity.

She also welcomed his strong commitment to Commonwealth values and their resilient common future. The CHOGM will be held in Samoa in October 2024.