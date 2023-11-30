CSG Patricia Scotland meets India’s Environment Minister ahead of COP 28

She outlined the ways and actions of the Commonwealth in coping with issues such as climate change and the environment

Patricia Scotland: the Secretary General of the Commonwealth met with the Indian Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change- Bhupender Yadav, ahead of COP 28 in Dubai. She expressed pleasure in hosting productive discussions on several matters.

CSG Scotland discussed several matters of concern related to climate change and the strengthening of diplomatic ties. She outlined the ways and actions of the Commonwealth in coping with issues such as climate change and the environment.

The meeting also featured a discussion on India’s innovative climate solutions and areas of increasing collaboration between India and the Commonwealth.

She said,” We had a great discussion about The Commonwealth’s work on climate change, India’s innovative climate solutions and ways to deepen our ongoing collaboration.”

CSG Patricia Scotland will attend the COP 28 in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference will feature a discussion on matters including climate change, problems related to small island developing states, climate financing and sustainable development goals.

She will also give an interview to CNN around 6:10 pm GMT and discuss how the climate crisis is pushing the planet to the brink of collapse and why all countries must commit to the highest level of ambition and action at COP 28.

CSG Scotland will also lead the Commonwealth delegation at COP 28 in Dubai to call for accelerated action on the climate crisis in light of intensifying threats to small and vulnerable member countries.

Ahed of COP 28, Patricia Scotland also spoke with Bianna Golodryga at CNN about why all countries must fulfil climate pledges to halt the existential threat faced by small and vulnerable states.

The world leaders will gather in Dubai for COP28 to work together towards solutions to the climate crisis. She said that Commonwealth has long been at the forefront of advocacy for climate action.

CSG Scotland has called for accelerated action on the climate crisis to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C degrees.

