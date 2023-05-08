CSG Patricia Scotland meets Commonwealth leaders during Coronation 

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, held a fruitful discussion with the heads of the Commonwealth states during the Coronation of King Charles III.

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, held a fruitful discussion with the heads of the Commonwealth states during the Coronation of King Charles III. The Coronation of the King of Britain took place on May 6, 2023.

She took to Twitter and shared glimpses of her meetings with Commonwealth Leaders. CSG Scotland stated that Commonwealth Leaders met in Marlborough House with King Charles III to welcome him as the new Head of the Commonwealth ahead of the Coronation. Leaders discussed areas of mutual interest, including the empowerment of young people, as 2023 is the Year Of Youth.

Commonwealth Leaders’ discussion with Patricia Scotland was based on various matters of concern related to the overall development and growth of the states. She stated that their decision to come together yesterday as a Commonwealth family for such a historic occasion is exceptional. “Meeting in 1953 for the first Head of the Commonwealth, our family was a group of nine. Yesterday’s gathering of 56 member states reminds us we are stronger together,” she added.

CSG Scotland also extended congratulations to The King on his Coronation today. She referred to this as the celebration of the historic moment. While extending greetings, she noted, “On behalf of the Commonwealth family, I offer my deep gratitude for His Majesty’s active support of Commonwealth Sec work for a stronger, more sustainable future for all.”

CSG Patricia Scotland had a significant discussion with the President of Dominica- Charles Savarin, at the Coronation. She expressed pleasure in meeting with the President and shared glimpses on Twitter. She stated that it was wonderful to meet with the President of Dominica, Charles Savarin, this evening.

The meeting featured valuable discussions about the economy & the impacts of AI, the Connectivity Agenda and opportunities for scholarships around the Commonwealth.

Along with that, she also had a meeting with another Caribbean leader- Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, at Marlborough House. She expressed pleasure in welcoming the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, to Marlborough House yesterday. They discussed the Commonwealth Leaders event, the Coronation, and Commonwealth Sec assistance to Grenada and other Small States in the Caribbean region.

In her series of meetings during the Coronation, CSG Patricia Scotland also added another interaction with several ministers in Vanuatu and discussed ways to improve the recovery plans of the country. She also assured them to assist the country in building capacity since the devastation of Cyclone Judy.

“Today, I met with several Ministers in Vanuatu to discuss how Commonwealth sec can continue to assist the country in its recovery & help build capacity since the devastation of Cyclone Judy. Cyclone Kevin, I commend Vanuatu for being a voice in the Pacific for Climate Action, “said the CSG.

“The #Commonwealth is a beacon within the international system. A place where people come together. Where we work together. “Where no voice is louder or more important than any other. Where no one is left behind, “Patricia Scotland added.

CSG Scotland also expressed pleasure in meeting with the Governor of Victoria and discussed the significance of sports in the building of the strong foundation of the nation. She stated that she was pleased to meet with the Governor of Victoria- Linda Dessau AC CVO. They discussed the 2026 Commonwealth Games AUS and the importance of sport to health, sustainability and trade – which, through team spirit and dedication. She asserted that they will work together to achieve their shared goals.

The interaction with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio also added to the series of meetings of CSG Scotland during the Coronation at Buckingham Palace. She expressed pleasure to meet with the President as their discussion was focused on the Commonwealth values such as peace, democracy and the rule of law. She also reiterated her commitment to work for the unity of the Commonwealth.

“It was a pleasure to meet with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone today after the Coronation and to discuss the upcoming election. The President and I discussed tackling shared challenges and the importance of Commonwealth values, including peace, democracy and the rule of law,” said the CSG.

President Bio and Patricia Scotland have also discussed his support & commitment to an Election Pledge to be held in a few weeks for all party leadership & flag bearers as a sign of commitment to national unity. She also commended his commitment to demonstrating leadership in upholding Commonwealth values.

She also welcomed the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at Marlborough House for a courtesy call. Scotland stated, “Pleased to welcome the President of Zimbabwe to Marlborough House for a courtesy call. The President & I discussed a range of issues, including Zimbabwe’s re-join Commonwealth Sec & reaffirmed the commitment to the values of the Commonwealth.”

The Coronation of King Charles witnessed attendees from several countries. The leaders of the Caribbean region, such as the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, also held a meeting with CSG Scotland. The discussion featured various matters of concern and her commitment to the welfare of the Commonwealth states.

This morning, she also met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister and CSG Scotland discussed Bangladesh’s leadership on digitalisation and women’s empowerment, as well as climate and other priority issues.

She also expressed pleasure to meet with Presidential Candidate Samura Kamara of Sierra Leone today to discuss the upcoming election. They discussed tackling shared challenges and the importance of Commonwealth values including peace, democracy and the rule of law.

“Dr. Kamara and I also discussed his commitment to an Election Pledge to be held in a few weeks for all party leadership and flag bearers as a sign of commitment to national unity.

I commend his dedication to demonstrating leadership in upholding #Commonwealth values, “CSG Scotland cited.