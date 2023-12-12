CSG Patricia Scotland launches Climate Finance Essentials E-learning course at COP 28

During the conference, CSG Patricia Scotland participated in a series of meetings and events to find solutions to climate change

Dubai: Patricia Scotland – the Secretary General of the Commonwealth launched a new Climate Finance Essentials E-learning Course at COP 28 on Monday. She expressed pleasure and said that the course will help in finding strategic solutions against Climate Change.

She said that the course will be beneficial for government officials and advisers to understand the complex structure of multi-billion-dollar funds and access the Climate Finance they need.

CSG Patricia Scotland attended COP 28 in Dubai, which is drawing to a close. During the conference, she participated in a series of meetings and events to find solutions to climate change, sustainability and funding.

Meetings of CSG Scotland

Meeting with Belize Minister

CSG Scotland expressed pleasure in meeting with Minister Orlando Habet at COP 28. She said that the meeting featured discussion on several matters of concern. She said that they discussed Commonwealth programmes to build in-country knowledge and expertise.

She also outlined the benefits of climate finance e-learning courses and geospatial data and AI.

Meeting with the Executive Director COMSATS

On the sidelines of COP 28, CSG Scotland also had a productive meeting with Executive Director COMSATS, Amb Dr Zakaria Nafees. The two IGO heads exchanged views on cooperation in areas of common interest.

Events

CSG Patricia Scotland spoke at COP 28 on the Digital transformation of agriculture and fisheries. She said that the Commonwealth has launched an initiative to support members to manage this national resource at the country level for economic growth and sustainability.

Secondly, she also delivered an address at UNFCCC’s event on the Central Arctic Ocean Ice Shield. She said,”The ocean keeps us alive, but it’s under threat from our activity.”

Talking about the Blue Charter, she said it is a beacon for coordinated action, and they must do more to protect this resource for future generations before it’s too late.

Further, she also expressed the pleasure of speaking at the event on accelerating marine nature-based solutions at COP 28. She said that they work to deliver their ocean-based commitments under the Paris Agreement.

She also joined CYCN Official at COP 28 to launch the report on youth climate policy recommendations. She said that the report offers countries a blueprint to engage young people as partners in climate action to ensure a livable and sustainable future.

Wrap of COP 28

CSG Patricia Scotland lauded COP 28 and said that the conference turned out to be a success. She said that it was a wonderful ending to the Commonwealth events at COP 28. She asserted that the work must continue to keep the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement within reach.

While asking for more efforts, she said that there is much to do. CSG Scotland stressed, “Together our Family of Nations can be the force we need to combat climate change and build a sustainable future for all.”