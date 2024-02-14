CSG Patricia Scotland attends “Their Future, Our Action” workshop

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, attended the “Their Future, Our Action” workshop on Monday.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, attended the “Their Future, Our Action” workshop on Monday. She joined Cambridge University and other members of the Commonwealth countries to hold discussions on the issues of the Small Island Developing States.

The workshop featured discussions on several productive topics, such as sustainable finance, innovation and investment for the Small Island Development States. The meeting shed light on the ways of enhancing the strategies to strengthen the countries which face issues such as climate change and others.

The workshop was attended by experts, High Commissioners and youth to record valuable insights on sustainable finance for SIDS.

While expressing pleasure, CSG Scotland added, ”I was delighted to be part of the dynamic Cambridge University and Commonwealth ‘Their Future, Our Action’ workshop where insightful discussions with experts, High Commissioners and youth are shaping innovative strategies to strengthen sustainable finance for SIDS.”

With the workshop, the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cambridge University’s Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development teamed up to stress test a tool that aims to help small states attract sustainable finance.

Besides this, CSG Patricia Scotland also expressed pleasure and said that such workshops are necessary to enhance the productivity of the steps of the Commonwealth towards the upliftment of the small island developing states.

The discussions made the attendees look out for more opportunities for these countries in different development fields such as business, market and investment. The financial stability was also part of the discussion for the attendees of the workshop.

In addition to that, CSG Scotland also met with the Duke of Gloucester and Lord Sarfraz and discussed important issues such as climate financing and sustainable islands. She said,” Privileged to host the Duke of Gloucester and Lord Sarfraz, who chaired an important discussion on the role of sovereign wealth funds in tackling climate change.”

CSG Scotland added that the investments in clean energy will be pivotal in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.