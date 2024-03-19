CSG Patricia Scotland attends Global Spirituality Mahotsav in India

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth attended the Global Spirituality Mahotsav at Hyderabad, India on Saturday.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, attended the Global Spirituality Mahotsav in Hyderabad, India on Saturday. She participated in a series of events and meetings and pledged to enhance diplomatic ties with the country.

Firstly, she participated in the gathering of numerous spiritual organizations and said that this has reminded her of the commitment of human beings toward God.

She said,” The gathering of numerous spiritual organisations may have seemed like a distant aspiration. The Global Spirituality Mahotsav stands as a vivid reminder, that where there’s unwavering will and commitment to positive change, the way forward inevitably presents itself.”

She also expressed pleasure to meet Minister G Kishan Reddy at the Mahostav and discussed several matters of concern.

CSG Patricia Scotland also appreciated the government of India for hosting Global Spirituality Mahotsav and said that the cultural programmes showcased the spirit of unity and peace.

She said,” I commend the Government of India, Minister of Culture, and heartfulness for hosting the Mahotsav which was graced by the President and Vice President alongside several spiritual leaders.

CSG Scotland mentioned that the numerous cultural programmes espoused the spirit of unity and peace across the precious world. She lauded the culture of India and said that the event marked the commitment of the government of India towards preserving the heritage richness of the country.

She also presented the title of Global Ambassador for Peacebuilding and Faith in the Commonwealth to Kamlesh Daaji. She expressed pleasure and lauded the grace and humility showcased by the Indian community.

She said,” United by our commitment to peace, understanding & mutual respect among all peoples, I’m honoured that the President of India presented on behalf of the Commonwealth family to Kamlesh Daaji the title of Global Ambassador for Peacebuilding & Faith in the Commonwealth.”

This title has been bestowed upon Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness Meditation, by the Commonwealth of Nations for his ‘unwavering commitment to service and his profound understanding of the human heart’.

She said that the grace and humility of the Heartfulness Meditation will bring much to the people of India and the Commonwealth.