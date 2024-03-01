CSG Patricia Scotland attends 46th CARICOM Heads Meeting

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth attended the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Guyana from February 26 to 28, 2024.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth attended the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Guyana from February 26 to 28, 2024. She addressed the gathering and shed light on the role of the Commonwealth towards small island states.

She extended gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and said that the meeting had marked the collaboration between the small island states for fostering economic landscape and efforts for climate change. She said that the Commonwealth would always assist the member states in their developmental agendas.

CSG Patricia Scotland lauded the chairmanship of President Ali and said that he was gracious to commend her for the work during her tenure. She said,” I thank President Irfaan Ali for his kind invitation to address those gathered for the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.”

“He was also gracious enough to commend me for the work done during my tenure. I leave glorious Guyana with a renewed commitment to serve the region, ”said the CSG.

The 46th regular meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government has taken place in Guyana under the chairmanship of President Irfaan Ali. Earlier, it was chaired by the Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who also addressed the gathering and outlined his initiatives during his tenure.

CSG Patricia Scotland also participated in a series of events such as business sessions, diplomatic meetings, and others. She added that the meeting was the perfect platform for bringing the leaders at one platform to discuss the problems related to climate change and sustainable agendas.

Earlier, she also expressed pleasure and addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council. She reaffirmed its work towards the Commonwealth and said they would support members in implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, tackling violence against women and using a rights-based response to climate change.

She said,” As we observe the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the modern #Commonwealth, we can reflect on the defining values we share.”