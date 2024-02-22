CSG Patricia Scotland attends 37th AU Summit on sustaining progress

Patricia Scotland- the Commonwealth Secretary-General joined African leaders at the 37th African Union Summit for discussions on sustaining progress in several areas of development in Ethiopia on Monday.

The summit featured discussions on topics such as peace, security, education, and development across the continent. She said that the AU Summit aims to discuss the ways of strengthening the finances of the African nations and diplomatic ties.

During the summit, CSG Scotland expressed pleasure to see former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the AU Summit and said that his leading role has contributed towards the strengthening of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting featured a discussion on the Paris Agenda and other resilient policies that can help mitigate the climate change problem. She added,” A pleasure to see former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the AU Summit to thank him for leading our previous election missions and to discuss the Commonwealth SDG Analysis and the Paris Agenda.”

Besides this, the summit also highlighted the ways of improving several sectors such as education, economic growth, and fostering greater equality among the nations of Africa. She said that the Commonwealth is committed to sharing expertise and assisting governments to appreciate the importance of nutrition in supporting education and stimulating Economic Growth.

Gender equality was emphasized during the meeting in which they discussed fostering opportunities for males and females equally.

Besides this, at the opening ceremony of the 37th AU Summit, CSG Patricia Scotland joined African leaders to pay their respects and remember a great supporter of the Commonwealth, President Hage Geingob. She added,” At the Opening Ceremony of the 37th AU Summit, I joined Africa’s leaders to pay my respects and remember a great supporter of the Commonwealth, President Hage Geingob.”

CSG Patricia Scotland also held fruitful deliberations with African leaders at the Presidential Dialogue on African Union Financial Institutions for reform of the global financing architecture at the AU Summit.

She added,” We discussed unique solutions & development of financial tools to advance the continent’s interests.”