CSG Patricia Scotland addresses opening ceremony of Janjangbureh Festival

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, addressed the opening ceremony of the Janjangbureh Festival on January 8, 2024. The festival celebrates 200 years of freed slaves returning to Gambia.

CSG Scotland represented the Commonwealth and said that they would always support the Commonwealth countries. She also lauded the rich cultures and heritage of the Commonwealth countries and added that they will work for its enhancement.

She expressed pleasure and said,”Honoured to speak at the Janjangbureh Festival opening ceremony, commemorating 200 years of freed slaves returning to Gambia.” CSG Scotland added that the Commonwealth today bears no resemblance to past empires.

“We meet as equals, bound by practical advantages, common interests and shared values,”said the Secretary-General.

The Janjangbureh Festival is a 200-year celebration of the traditional village as an exemplary community that symbolized the slave trade in Africa. The festival was held under the theme- “Celebrating Homecoming and Our Culture” from 4 to 7 January 2024.

The festival showcased the true colours of the traditions and culture of Gambia. It is the perfect display of the vibrant spirit of local entrepreneurship at this historic celebration. The 200th anniversary of the festival has also showcased authentic Gambian Products.

The aim of the festival is to restore hope to descendants of captured Africans who were unjustly seized, unjustly treated, and unjustly removed from their homeland and families without any regard for their rights and dignity.

The festival is a historical event to remember the struggles of the people of Gambia as the cruel acts of that dark era, Africans have been forced to demand preparations from those who took part in the Trans-slave trade.

CSG Patricia Scotland expressed pleasure and delight in witnessing the richness of the Gambia culture. She said that there is a need for the proper display of the culture of these people as they celebrate it with great vibrancy and authenticity.