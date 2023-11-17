Cruise Disney Dream in Antigua 

Cruise Disney Dream gave its arrival on Sunday at Antigua Cruise Port, Heritage Quay.

The arrival impacted the tourism of the country to great extent as the cruise brought more than 3000 passengers to an island.

Considerably, it is the fourth cruise call of the cruise season. Many more are yet to arrive.

As Explora, a cruise ship which gave its third call to the region and has announced that it will give more six calls to the country.

More than 450 passengers marked their arrival at Antigua through the arrival of Explora.

Jessica Russel, Antigua Cruise Port’s Leasing and Marketing Officer with other officials associated with tourism welcomed the vessels.

The passengers come and explore the region which directly impacts and encourages tourism of the country.

Likewise, the cruise ports start providing price lists for the tourists to travel at the wonderful attractions like beaches.

Excursions in the region vary from place to place. However, there are many which offer tours and travel at very reasonable prices as per the location and the distance.

Significantly, the three nearby beaches from the port are Dickerson Bay, Forth James Beach and Deep Bay.

The packages for both are as follows:

Dickerson Bay

At the distance of 10 minutes from the Port

Prices are 15 USD for a couple

5 USD per person for more than 4 people

Forth James Beach

At the distance of 10 minutes from the port

15 USD for a couple

5 USD per person for more than 4 people

Deep Bay

At the distance of 15 minutes from the port

Prices are 20 USD for a couple

7 USD per person for more than 4 people

There are many other places which offer tour packages and are from 25 to 35 minutes away from the port and have the price variations accordingly.

Probing ahead, there are many excursions as well which a country offers and some are:

Pigs Paradise

Horse Back

Zipline Rainforest

Stingray city and many more

