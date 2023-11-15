Cross-Country Championship: Reach Mathew wins first place from Southeast district

Reach Mathew from Jones Beaupierre Primary School secured the first position from the southeast district in the games of the National Cross-Country Championship

Roseau, Dominica: Reach Mathew from Jones Beaupierre Primary School secured the first position from the southeast district in the games of the National Cross-Country Championship, Dominica. She captured the position in the girl’s category.

Further, the second position was captured by Rachel Maximae from Jones Beaupierre Primary School. She got the position in the southeast district. From the girls’ round, the third position was secured by Reah Beaupierre from Jones Beaupierre Primary School.

From the boys’ round, the first place was captured by Sherquan Darroux. He is from Morne Jaune Primary School and played in the South East district.

Murphy Polydore from Delices placed in the second position in the National Cross Country Championship. The result came from the South East District. Further, the third position was given to Djhre Pascal from Jones Beaupierr.

The results for the North-East District have also been announced. The matches for the district have been played at Wesley.

In the boys category, Daniel Thomas of Wesley Primary came 1st and raised the points for the school in the points table. Further, the second position was captured by Triston Francois of Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary.

Joshua Hypolite of Wesley Primary secured the 3rd position in the National Cross Country Championships.

In the girls category, Celine Harkim of Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary secured the first position and raised the points for the school in the points table. Further, the second position was captured by Kerry-Ann Alexander. She is from Wesley Primary School.

Kirah Bedminister of Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary secured the third position.

National Cross Country Championship

The inaugural primary schools cross country championship was commenced in Dominica on Thursday, November 9, 2023. On the first day, the matches were held at West Central, Botanic Garders, South West, Botanic Gardens, East and Castle Bruce.

On the second day, the matches were held for North East and Wesley.

Participating Schools:

Jones Beaupierre Primary School (JBeau)

Delices Primary School (Delices)

Morne Jaune Primary School (M.Jau)

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com