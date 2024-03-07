CREAD is symbol of resilience, which unifies communities against climate change: PM Skerrit

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit termed CREAD the “symbol of resilience and innovation”, which has brought governments, communities, and people together in a united front against climate change.

Addressing the closing ceremony for the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), PM Skerrit lauded the efforts of the agency in realizing the climate resilient goals. He emphasized that CREAD stands as the proud achievement of all those who dedicated their efforts to fulfilling the resilient mission.

PM Skerrit also referred to CREAD as the “embodiment” of the bold pledge he made at the United Nations on September 2, 2023, to shield Dominica from the severity of the impact of climate change.

The Prime Minister noted, ”The achievement of the CREAD is the guide and the beacon of hope, making Dominica as the reference for the international community whenever they talk about climate change.”

Recalling the initial time when the pledge was made and then comparing it with the present situation, PM Skerrit noted that his pledge had raised eyebrows as it was considered as an impossible task. Despite facing criticism, he stressed that his mission was clear to rebuild Dominica not just as it was, but stronger, better, and more capable of responding to the disastrous events and recovering from the impact.

He reiterated that this entire resilience journey has become possible with the formation of the CREAD which has met its mandate to be particularly effective to guide the country’s recovery following disasters.

On this front, the national resilient development framework, the national resilient development strategy, and the climate resiliency and recovery plan have been documented which are also sources of the pride for the country, according to the prime minister.

Talking about the efforts of Dominica, PM Skerrit added that CREAD’s focus on strong communities to improve disaster mitigation and initiatives to reduce vulnerabilities and exposure of people and property to future shocks are all measures that define the nation’s response system for years to come.

He said that the work of CREAD has captured the attention of the world as international organizations and agencies have been keenly observing and quoting their progress. He stated, ”We should be proud of this that the small island country in the Caribbean has been leading the way in environmental awareness and climate action.”

Achievements of Dominica

PM Skerrit further shed light on the achievements made by Dominica over the period of seven years with the aim of realizing their resilient agenda. He emphasized that the period showcased the true meaning of the decisive leadership and persistence of the government in progressing the country.

He added,” Dominica stands as an example of what can be achieved and done when leaders have to decisively address the persistent challenges of all time.”

With time, the government of Dominica received their building codes across sectors and can boost building back better and ensure that the roads, bridges, and buildings can withstand the changing climate.

He said the country has made significant progress in building a robust economy, mainly through economic diversification. However, the efforts will be continued at wider diversification, sector strengthening, and deepening using more technologies and digitalization.

Prime Minister Skerrit further talked about geothermal progress and said that the investment in geothermal energy must drive the nation’s economic diversification and transformation.

“We are advancing very well in our efforts to have our first geothermal plant in Laudat up and running by the end of 2025 and progress has been made in using our geothermal resources for green industrialization, “said PM Skerrit.

Talking about the sperm whale reserve, he added that it has been contributing to climate-change mitigation and referred to it as “a reformed and groundbreaking move in the global fight.”

PM Skerrit added that the initiatives guide the country to achieve its resilience goals and will serve as important resources for future generations.

Emphasizing the significant status of Dominica’s “Nature Isle”, PM Skerrit asserted that Dominica’s Nature Island brand demands the protection of natural resources. He said, ”the protection of our natural resources is important for the betterment of our people and our obligations under the Paris Agreement, the SGD, and other international agreements.”

PM Skerrit further stressed that the journey of climate resilience does not end here as the spirit and objective of CREAD will persist.

He said,” Our journey for a climate-resilient nation by 2030 will continue as we progress in several sectors. But our gains must be consolidated and fortified. The challenge of climate is forever present as hurricanes are becoming severe and the strong communities are pillars of resilient Dominica.”

Dominica’s second-highest award for the UK, Canada

Prime Minister Skerrit further extended gratitude to the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada for assisting the country in achieving its resilient goals. He said that the country is thankful to the UK and Canada for their faith in Dominica and their willingness to create a safer, more sustainable future for the citizens.

He said, ”The United Kingdom and Canada believed in us, they invested the money, time, resources, and commitment in assisting us to achieve our dream.”

PM Skerrit said that these countries have been there for Dominica throughout the entire journey thus far and in appreciation of their support, the government shall bestow upon the UK and Canada, Dominica’s second highest national award, the Sisserou Award of Honour.

Resilient Journey

PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that there is much more work to do towards a resilient Dominica and achieving progress on this part. He said that resilience is not just a goal, but a continuous journey, and Dominica’s experiences over the years have taught them to adapt, learn, and grow stronger together.

He said, ”We have not yet achieved all our benchmarks of the climate-resilient, but we call all agree that we developed an impressive template for further action in continuing fight.”

He congratulated CREAD for their work and accomplishments towards the resiliency goals. He said, ”Their valuable guidelines and public officers who collaborated to provide us with the framework to achieve resilience, and their assistance towards supporting medium, small, and micro-enterprises.”

PM Skerrit mentioned that Dominica doesn’t have guards or an army to serve the first responders and their national disaster management systems are largely civilian, local community leaders and actors often act as their first responders. “So We have to continue to build capacity, ”said the prime minister.

Talking about the reason behind his pledge, PM Skerrit emphasized that the vision of a resilient Dominica aims to be remembered for its response to disasters, rather than the disasters themselves.

He said, ”One of the reasons, why we articulated the vision of becoming resilient Dominica as I never wanted the world or even ourselves to remember the disaster, but remember the response to the disaster.”

PM Skerrit noted that they could not spend all seven years just lamenting the lack of global support on the issue of climate change, hence, they decided to take actions, where they can take actions and building resilience can bring positive results.